Elderly man refuses care and dies with necrotic leg 2 days after accident

capital

Man had foot pain and sought medical help this Monday, but died in a health unit

By Ana Oshiro | 08/16/2022 10:35

Elderly man in a photo published by his 41-year-old son on social media (Photo: Reproduction/Facebook)

Arzeu Marcelino, 62, died on Monday night (15) at CRS (Regional Health Center) Tiradentes, in Campo Grande, two days after suffering a traffic accident and refusing medical attention. The old man’s leg necrotized and he had tetanus from the collision he suffered on Saturday afternoon.

According to the incident report, Arzeu was driving a Shineray motorcycle without plates, around 4 pm on Saturday, on Avenida Guaicurus, At the intersection with Avenida Gury Marques he hit the back of another motorcycle and ended up injuring his right leg, reach the footboard of the motorcycle.

The accident took place in front of the University UPA (Emergency Care Unit), where the elderly man was treated and sent to Santa Casa de Campo Grande. Arzeu refused the ambulance referral and refused to be taken by his son to the hospital. Alone, he went home, where he remained until yesterday.

This Monday afternoon Arzeu complained of pain and sought medical help at CRS Tiradentes. According to the old man’s son, the doctors found that he had a necrotic leg, from the foot to the hip, and tetanus. During treatment, he had sudden dyspnea and, even after several attempts at resuscitation, he died at 11:37 pm. The case was registered as a death to be clarified.