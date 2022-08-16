Election campaign starts today on the streets of the country

2022-08-16

Candidates for the Presidency of the Republic, for state governments and for the positions of senator, federal, state and district deputy are, as of today (16), seeking the votes of 156.4 million voters able to exercise the right to vote. in the October elections.

According to the electoral legislation, candidates are authorized to take walks, make motorcades with a sound car and distribute campaign material until 10 pm. The campaign runs until October 1, the day before the first round.

The rallies can be held between 8 am and midnight, a time that can be extended by another two hours in the event of the end of the campaign. Free showmice are prohibited by law.

On the internet, electoral propaganda can be done in websites and social networks, but must be identified as advertising and display the name of the candidate, party, coalition or federation. Advertising through telemarketing is also prohibited.

Boosting content by supporters is prohibited. Messages can only be sent to voters who voluntarily register to receive them.

The first round will be held on October 2, when voters go to the polls to elect the President of the Republic, governors, senators, federal, state and district deputies. An eventual second round for the presidential race and the state governments will be on October 30th.

