Eletrobras (ELET3) has operating results in line and analysts highlight non-recurring items

Last Friday (15), Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) released its results for the second quarter of 2022 – the first balance sheet published after the company carried out its privatization process. In general, analysts point out that the company performed well, but that the total result was affected by provisions and non-recurring items.

With these last two factors, the numbers were partially questioned by experts, who made occasional adjustments.

Eletrobras, in its document, highlights that its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was R$ 4.8 billion. For Morgan Stanley, this figure was BRL 3.5 billion (7% above its estimate). Credit Suisse points out that the adjusted Ebitda was R$ 3.3 billion (0.7% above the consensus). Goldman Sachs said the same number was BRL 3.7 billion (5% higher than expected).

“In addition to the company’s adjustments, we also exclude equity income, of R$ 487 million, and IFRS revenues, of R$ 628 million, from adjusted Ebitda”, explains Goldman Sachs in a report.

Anyway, even with the adjustments, the power generation and transmission company presented figures that were well received.

“Eletrobras reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) adjusted in line with what we expected and with market consensus, reflecting higher revenues from transformations and contract adjustments at the generation units , despite lower sales to the spot market”, comment the analysts of Credit Suisse, in a report.

Bradesco BBI states that the gross profit of the generation segment, of R$ 3.3 billion, was in line with expectations and that it believes that this arm was probably the driver for the best operating result.

“Although there have been many provisions and one offs In terms of privatization, the company’s adjusted Ebitda was 8% higher than our consensus, with higher revenue in the generation segment appearing to be the driver,” the analysts point out.

Morgan states that adjusted net income was above its consensus, with better operating results and also with higher-than-expected effects related to Law 14,182/2021, especially in relation to the Tucuruí and Caruá concession contracts.

“Reported Ebitda (excluding equity) was affected by several non-recurring items. The recurring, of BRL 4.9 billion, exceeded our estimate, which was BRL 4.4 billion”, says Itaú BBA. “However, the company did not report the impact of IFRS, which makes the comparison misleading. If we adjust for the impact of IFRS, EBITDA was R$4.62 billion, in line with our estimates”, he adds.

For Goldman, results were driven both by higher prices charged in the generation business, with lower spotboth for the transmission segment, with readjustment of contracts for inflation.

Still on this front, analysts highlighted that Eletrobras’ operating costs and expenses were above the high price indexes.

“In administration, recurring expenses were R$ 1.9 billion, up 20% in the year, against 11.89% of inflation in the period, which was mainly due to personnel expenses, since the second quarter is the date basis of annual salary adjustments, and in 2021, the process was postponed to September 2021”, explains Goldman – which highlights that improvements on this front are important to unlock the company’s value in the post-privatization period.

Credit Suisse also highlights that the company recorded, on a recurring basis, an 18% increase in costs in the year. Morgan Stanley sees that number jumping 25%. Both highlight personnel expenses as the reason for the increase, or at least as a considerable part of it.

“Recurring controllable expenses, of R$1.9 billion, increased 21% in the year, well above inflation. It is also worth mentioning that the main factor that will impact the behavior of the company’s shares remains the expected turnaround in its operation in the short-medium term”, highlights BBA.

Finally, all analysts also highlighted that Eletrobras recorded a high level of provisions and non-recurring effects, which had a considerable impact on net income.

“Eletrobras recorded BRL 2.2 billion in operating provisions, with emphasis on BRL 700 million in legal contingencies and BRL 650 million in default on receivables from Amazonas”, details Credit Suisse. “Non-recurring items totaled R$700 million, with R$465 million of legal provisions, R$250 million of provisions for default and R$242 million of provisions for compulsory loans”.

For BBI, despite these items, the company did not bring negative surprises that change the recovery thesis – with attention still focused on the next steps after privatization.

“Therefore, we maintain the buy recommendation. While quarterly results need to be monitored, we think stock performance is more dependent on cost-cutting and corporate restructuring initiatives, which we expect to take off with the arrival of the new CEO, Wilson Ferreira Jr.

Morgan Stanley, in turn, sees the increase in provisions even with a certain positive bias. “We see Eletrobras maximizing returns, mitigating risks and growing wisely and we expect the company to follow this value creation manual, which supports our overweight thesis”, they point out.

Goldman Sachs points out that the market is likely to focus on the new management’s next proposals in the near future.

“We emphasize that this was the first quarterly result announced after the privatization of Eletrobras, but there were no impacts in this quarter, as the capitalization was only carried out in mid-June. On August 5th, Eletrobras announced its new board of directors and president, Wilson Ferreira Jr, who will take office on September 20th. We hope that the market is now focused on the announcements of the next steps after the capitalization process”, he assesses.

At around 12:40 pm, Eletrobras’ common shares rose 3.30%, to R$ 48.45. Class B preferred shares (ELET6) advanced 1.61%, at R$ 49.84. Morgan Stanley has a recommendation overweight for preferred shares, with a target price of R$67. Bradesco BBI is classified outperform, with a target of R$ 70. BBA has a recommendation outperform for the common ones, with a target of R$ 61.6. Goldman Sachs maintained its buy recommendation for the two shares, with target prices of R$61 for common shares and R$67 for preferred shares.

