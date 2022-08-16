Eletrobras (ELET3) wants to move forward with changes after capitalization and sees spending optimization as a priority

Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6) held its earnings conference call this Monday (15th), after having released its second quarter balance sheet last Friday. The meeting with analysts and investors was the last for Rodrigo Limp in the position of executive director (CEO), since the company’s former president, Wilson Ferreira Júnior, will resume his position in September, to continue the changes after the company capitalization.

According to Limp, the company will continue to focus on changing its structure, with cost optimization and expense reduction as strategic priorities. Eletrobras’ administration expenses, which rose considerably on an annual basis, were defined by some analysts as one of the negative points of the balance sheet.

The director of the former state-owned company stated, for example, that in the coming years the company may have a better dynamic in relation to its workforce – which until then follows the model of the civil service.

“We changed our job and salary policy, with a meritocracy policy and also focusing on talent retention. By 2023, we must carry out dismissals, without just cause, of retirees and retirees. From the second year of capitalization, the company will be able to change up to 20% of the staff that were present in April 2023”, he commented.

The company also intends to reduce its expenses with contingent liabilities, something that also harmed the result of the second quarter. “We have significant amounts provisioned, with R$ 25 billion in compulsory deposits, for example, and we have gained flexibility to deal with these numbers by ceasing to be state-owned”, he explained.

Still in the face of changes, Eletrobras also stated that it has been updating a series of points in its statute and that it should continue to advance on these points.

The capitalization meeting, according to Limp, has already brought improvements and now the company is working to make new changes in the holding and subsidiaries, removing the state rules from these documents. “We have advanced in some points and we are advancing, making it more similar to the governance of a private company. Wilson’s arrival should bring new discussions, which will fall to the new administration”, he points out.

The former state-owned company is also preparing to gradually leave the quota system and sees that next year it must face a major challenge on the energy commercialization front. “We already have a relevant amount of energy traded on the free market, but now we will have to add new knowledge, with a greater volume to sell and a market term to improve”, pointed out the executive director.

The company’s executives highlighted that Eletrobras had been working to act more in the free market even before the capitalization, with important processes already concluded. Of the generation business, 47.3% of the energy produced in 2022 was allocated to quotas, 13.6% to the regulated contracting environment (ACR) and 36.9% to the free market.

“We are concluding the inclusion of an integrated system, adjusting the client portfolio and working on a long-term strategy.

We expect to have the first results in the coming months and in 2023 we will have all the elements ready for the execution of this strategy”, explained Pedro Jatobá, generation director at Eletrobras.

The company’s executives preferred not to point out whether, under the new management, there are studies to make new investments or divestments.

“We have to check the availability of shares for divestment operations, for example. Some of them were given as a guarantee and we are looking for release, something we are making a lot of progress towards, making us much faster in the process”, commented the CEO. “We also assess, of course, market value and whether it is a strategic asset or not, as our core business is generation and transmission”.

Eletrobras has shares in several electric utilities such as ISA Cteep (TRPL4), AES (AESB3) and Auren (AURE3).

On the purchase side, after capitalization, the executive stated that there are studies to verify whether or not it makes sense to increase participation in strategic assets in which the company already has a relevant position. “Belo Monte is one that will naturally be evaluated,” Limp said. “It is one of the largest plants, but on the other hand it has high debt and would increase our exposure to the water source”.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP strategist reveals 6 cheap stocks to buy today.

related