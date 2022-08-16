Emergency Aid: see who gets it in 2022

Single parents who are single-parent households may receive a retroactive share of the Emergency Aid which can vary from R$ 600 to R$ 3 thousand, depending on the month in which the program was included.

Although many people believe, the current transfers are not an extension of Emergency Aid, but just a settling of accounts between the Federal government and project beneficiaries.

It turns out that during the validity of the program, single parents should have access to double installments in the amount of R$ 1,200, paid only to single mothers who are also heads of single-parent families.

Therefore, considering the payment of the first five installments of the aid, paid between April and August 2020, recipients can receive up to R$ 3 thousand. The first batch of payments took place in January.

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, in total, 1.2 million single parents will be covered. Thus, considering that in the first wave more than 823 thousand people were benefited, about 400 thousand citizens will still be served.

Who is still entitled?

Those who meet the following requirements can receive the values:

Being a male head of a single parent family;

be registered in CadUnique until April 2, 2020;

until April 2, 2020; Not having a spouse or partner;

Have registered for Emergency Aid through digital platforms by July 2, 2020, the deadline for registering for the program;

Be registered as a “Responsible Family Member”;

Have received a simple quota of Emergency Aid;

Having people under the age of 18 in the family.

What the value?

The new transfers consider only the first five installments granted by the program between April and August 2020. Thus, the single father can receive an amount of up to R$ 3 thousand, depending on the period in which he started receiving the benefit. See the proportions below:

Whoever received the five installments wins: R$ 3 thousand;

Those who started receiving the benefit in May earn: R$ 2,400;

Those who started receiving the benefit in June earn: R$ 1,800;

Those who started receiving the benefit in July earn: R$ 1,200;

Whoever received only in the month of August wins: R$ 600.

Emergency Aid Consultation

To check if you have already received or will have the installment of Emergency Aid, you will need to access the Dataprev website through the Gov.br account and follow the following steps:

Fill in the field with your Individual Taxpayer ID (CPF); With your full name; and With your mother’s full name (or select the “unknown mother” option); Enter your date of birth in the requested field; Select reCAPTCHA to prove you are human; Click on “SEND”.

Finally, consultations can also be made by phone, by calling 111, Caixa Econômica Federal.