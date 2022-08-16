ES investigates two cases in detainees of the prison system

Photo: Reproduction TV Vitória





The Secretary of Justice (Sejus) reported this Monday afternoon (15) that two suspected cases of monkeypox in the prison system are being investigated. The suspect was detected a week ago.

In a note, Sejus reported that it has already taken the necessary steps to investigate the cases with the State Department of Health (Sesa). For this, the collection of material for exams was carried out, already sent to the Central Public Health Laboratory of Espírito Santo (Lacen/ES).

The analyzes should be completed this week.

Patients are isolated

Sejus clarifies that patients, aged 23 and 27, are isolated and receiving medical care. For these cases, social visits remain suspended.

The other inmates who shared a cell with them are still under observation, since they do not show symptoms.

The Secretariat prepared a Technical Note with the aim of standardizing actions for the early detection of people suspected of being infected by the Monkeypox virus.

The procedures adopted include the use of a surgical mask, glasses or face shield, in addition to a cap, procedure glove and disinfection of materials with 70% alcohol.

