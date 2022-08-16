Ex-BBB Amanda Djehdian opens up about the diagnosis of an incurable disease

Amanda Djehdianrunner-up of the BBB15, was diagnosed with lipedemaa disease characterized by the abnormal accumulation of fat in specific regions of the body, such as legs, arms, knees and thighs.

In an interview with journalist Luisa Scavone, from Contigo! magazine, the influencer digital revealed that he discovered the disease through a treatment for sagging area above the knee.

“After doing two sessions, my Dermatologist, Andressa Sato, noticed that the expected improvement had not occurred and then she looked at me in detail and suggested that I look for a vascular doctor specializing in lipedema and explained briefly what it was, and it matched my history a lot. ”told Amanda Djehdian, who explained the beginning of the treatment she will undergo, since the disease has no cure.

“But I still need to remove some foods that cause inflammation in the body and there is also the possibility of surgery”, said the former BBB. Despite receiving the diagnosis, Amanda confessed that she felt more relieved, as she felt a giant charge on herself..

“I heard that I wasn’t training properly (I train six times a week) I even ran 5km every day. Now, with this awareness that I have a disease, I believe I can look at myself with more affection”she finished.

