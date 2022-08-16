Ex-BBB Amanda Djehdian opens up about the diagnosis of an incurable disease

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on Ex-BBB Amanda Djehdian opens up about the diagnosis of an incurable disease 1 Views

Amanda Djehdianrunner-up of the BBB15, was diagnosed with lipedemaa disease characterized by the abnormal accumulation of fat in specific regions of the body, such as legs, arms, knees and thighs.

In an interview with journalist Luisa Scavone, from Contigo! magazine, the influencer digital revealed that he discovered the disease through a treatment for sagging area above the knee.

Advertising

Could not load ad

“After doing two sessions, my Dermatologist, Andressa Sato, noticed that the expected improvement had not occurred and then she looked at me in detail and suggested that I look for a vascular doctor specializing in lipedema and explained briefly what it was, and it matched my history a lot. ”told Amanda Djehdian, who explained the beginning of the treatment she will undergo, since the disease has no cure.

“But I still need to remove some foods that cause inflammation in the body and there is also the possibility of surgery”, said the former BBB. Despite receiving the diagnosis, Amanda confessed that she felt more relieved, as she felt a giant charge on herself..

“I heard that I wasn’t training properly (I train six times a week) I even ran 5km every day. Now, with this awareness that I have a disease, I believe I can look at myself with more affection”she finished.

SEE MORE: Former BBB Amanda Djehdian shows off her scarred breasts after surgery

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Bolsonaro’s program registered with the TSE misses the name of the SUS and says it has avoided one million deaths from covid

Unlike 2018, when the image of Bolsonaro in a hospital bed conveyed the idea of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved