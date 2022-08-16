Ex-BBB Arthur Picoli talks about rumors that he would be confirmed in a new reality show: “I’ve already warned you”

The production of “A Fazenda” is in full swing and the names are being confirmed little by little, to the despair of the public, which is crazy with curiosity to know who the new residents of the rural reality will be. Among the names of possible participants that have circulated on the web in recent days is that of former BBB 21 Arthur Picoli. The 14th edition is scheduled to premiere next month.

This Monday (15), after rumors that he would be in the new program, the ex of Carla Diaz tried to speak out and clarify his participation himself. According to him, the gossip is nothing more than a rumor and he won’t give the air of his grace on Edir Macedo’s small screen. He used his social networks to inform that his name is not on the list of celebrities who will show their daily lives in the new confinement.

Not only! He made it clear that he does not intend to participate in any reality for now: “Guys, I don’t stop for ‘A Fazenda’. They didn’t look for me, and I’ve already informed the press office that I would not participate in another program for now. In addition to contracts that we recently signed and that I will fulfill my commitments, as I always did. the hearts”he said in a post on his official Twitter account.

Also ex-BBB Gil do Vigor, his confinement colleague and one of the friends he made at the house, commented on the heartthrob’s publication and even said he was relieved with the news: “I love you! It wouldn’t make me have a heart attack, you’re not crazy. I need to have mental health to study and if you enter a reality show, I get all on my nerves”, said Gil. Arthur told his friend that he would be warned if he accepted: “If I ever go again, you’ll be one of the first to know”confessed Arthur.