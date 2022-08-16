Expiration of NTN-B 2022 moves R$ 173 billion; how much did the bond yield after the rate spike?

More than R$ 173 billion reais returned to investors this Monday (15), the day of maturity of NTN-B (National Treasury Note Series B) 2022, according to information from the National Treasury. The paper gained the spotlight due to the increasing remuneration it began to offer in recent months.

NTN-Bs, which in the Direct Treasury are known as the IPCA+ Treasury, pay investors predefined interest, agreed upon at the time of application, plus the variation of the IPCA (Extended Consumer Price Index). The fixed rate can vary over time, depending on market conditions – and that’s what happened with the note that expired today.

The papers were not available in the Direct Treasury. In the government’s system for trading government bonds, the shortest maturities for inflation bonds start in 2026. But they could be found on the trading desks or investment platforms of some brokerages.

NTN-B 2022 rates began to rise strongly from mid-May – until then, the paper had been trading at around 5% to 6% per year. According to Rodrigo Sgavioli, XP’s head of allocation and funds, remuneration soared as discussions in the government solidified to relieve fuel and other basic items, such as electricity, in order to control the escalation of inflation.

Understand the details:

“The market understood that there would be a window in which inflation could turn negative, as happened in July, and that this would affect the profitability of inflation-linked papers”, explains Sgavioli. In June, the paper offered more than 12% per year, not including the adjustment by the IPCA. In mid-July, the rate surpassed the 25% mark per year. “The rise happened because, in a deflationary scenario, the market knew it would have to offer higher rates to guarantee investor interest”.

For some investors, used to the much lower remuneration currently found in Treasury Direct, the escalation sounded like an opportunity. But in certain cases, the final return on the paper may have been disappointing.

A survey carried out by Marcelo Freller, macro strategist at XP, indicates that those who bought the NTN-B 2022 between March and the beginning of July, obtained a return below the CDI rate (main reference for fixed income profitability), even with the remuneration of the public bond rising. Only those who bought the paper before March or more recently, from mid-July onwards, had a return above the indicator, when the rate exceeded 18% per year.

This is because deflation corrects the yield of IPCA-linked papers downwards – which, therefore, may end up performing worse than other floating-rate fixed-income investments, considered safer, in specific periods, as happened in July. .

In the case of NTN-B 2022, the market began to negotiate very high rates precisely to compensate for this effect – however, it was only really mitigated when the remuneration reached levels far beyond the usual.

Vinicius Romano, fixed income analyst at Suno, points out that whoever bought this security a month ago, on July 15, obtained a yield of 1.25%, against a CDI rate of 1.05% in the period. Although, considering these conditions, NTN-B has yielded a little beyond the reference indicator for fixed income, there was not a “great opportunity” as one might imagine. “The IPCA was unknown at the time and, therefore, the risk was a little higher than simply applying the CDI”, he says.

Investors who have not managed to beat the CDI, have not yet lost money, have lost the “opportunity cost”, in Sgavioli’s view – that is, they have stopped earning more by making simpler investments. “The investor took a greater risk. Tactical moves in fixed income can be carried out at certain times, but demand more attention,” he says.

For him, reinvesting the amounts received by investors now that the paper has expired could be a challenge. “If investors want to have an allocation in inflation papers, it will be necessary to have a long-term perspective, choosing the vertices that currently pay good rates. We prefer papers maturing between 2026 and 2035, trying to carry them to maturity”.

