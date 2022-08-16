Ezra Miller Finally Breaks Silence Over Crime Allegations and Publicly Apologizes

An apology appeared in an official statement.

After being accused of a series of serious crimes, Ezra Miller came out publicly to officially speak out about what happened. In a statement sent to Variety, Miller apologizes for his erratic behavior and says he is suffering from mental health issues.

Without going into too much detail about the veracity of each accusation, the official statement generally acknowledges the damage Miller has been doing to society since the first incident in Iceland. Check the translation:

“Having been through a period of intense crisis, I now understand that I am experiencing complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” stated, “I want to apologize to everyone I alarmed and upset with my previous behavior. I am committed to doing the work necessary to return to a healthy, safe and productive stage of my life.”

The most recent scandal involving the celebrity was a robbery charge, but among his possible offenses are far more serious allegations that range from leading a cult that abused minors, imprisoning minors on a drug farm, threatening murder, drugging fans. the appropriation of intellectual property. Only two offenses resulted in arrest in Hawaii.

Due to the sequence of controversies, the release of the movie The Flash was in danger of being canceled by Warner Discovery, according to websites, as happened with Batgirl. Among the possible containment measures pointed out by the sources to avoid the cancellation of the film was exactly a statement contextualizing Miller’s behavior.

The statement of mental health issues also comes after Miller was formally subpoenaed to the Vermont Regional Court over the recent theft charge. A preliminary hearing on the case will take place on September 26.

The Flash debut in June 22, 2023 and promises to be an important movie for the future of DC in theaters.

