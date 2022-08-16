Facebook owner sues Brazilian companies for selling Instagram followers | Technology

According to Mark Zuckerberg’s company, MGM Marketing Digital LTDA and Igoo Networks Eireli Me sold likes, followers and views to other profiles on Instagram. The practice, also known as click farm, violates the platform’s Terms of Use.

The Meta details that the companies operated under the following names: “InstaBrasil”, “Seguidoresgram”, “InstaCurtidas”, “SMM Revenda” and “Seguidores Brasil”. O g1 was unable to reach MGM and Igoo for comment.

“In addition to selling engagement, some of the services requested login credentials from Instagram users,” said Jessica Romero, legal director at Meta, who signs the statement released last week.

Meta processes run in São Paulo

O g1 had access to the actions, which are being processed in the 1st and 2nd Business and Arbitration Courts, in São Paulo.

On August 10th, the judge in charge of the case, Luis Felipe Ferrari Bedendi, classified the allegations made by Meta as serious and gave MGM Marketing Digital and Igoo Networks five days to comment on the case.