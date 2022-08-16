Fact or Fake: What you need to know about fake news and elections | elections

With the beginning of the electoral campaign this Tuesday (16), more false messages on this topic circulate on the internet.

In the 2018 presidential election, for example, Fato ou Fake denied 114 messages related to the election. If we also consider the information given by the candidates themselves, the number of fakes is even higher: 700.

Most of them questioned the legitimacy of the electoral process or disseminated false data about politicians.

But what is the impact of fake news on elections? How does the Electoral Justice deal with this issue in Brazil?

To answer these questions and understand what has been done by digital platforms in the fight against disinformation, the Fact or Fake launches, on g1 and YouTube, a new series of videos focused on elections, social networks and electronic voting machines.

In the previous season, published in March, experts explained: how fake news creators try to deceive people; whether or not it is a crime to share lies; and why people believe them.

According to political scientist Vitor Marchetti, fakes about politics try to reach the legitimacy of the electoral system.

“Fake tries to deal with the idea, the hypothesis that there are interests that manipulate electoral processes in favor of some candidate and against another”, explains Marchetti.

“Discrediting the electoral process involves discrediting the electronic voting machine as a possibility of manipulating the vote. Fake news related to electronic voting machines try to undermine the voter’s confidence that the electoral truth will be translated at the time of voting. […] Most of the fakes have to do with a more general discourse against the system”.

The teacher also reinforces a key tip not to be deceived for that kind of message. “A safe way is always to try to identify the source of that content, the origin of the news. Generally, the press has already found out and has verification mechanisms. Then, […] tends to be more reliable news.”

According to researcher and political scientist Sabrina Almeida, when a message false is shared by a politician or a personality, the damage to the democratic process is greater, because there are those who use disinformation as a campaign strategy.

“A lot of what we research is that part of these messages [falsas] are spread by [próprias] political authorities. And, at the same time, this is used as a strategy to keep its base engaged, and to often delegitimize the democratic process.”, says the researcher.

Electoral crime and loss of mandate

The candidate and the political party are obliged to confirm that the information used during the campaign is true, even that produced by third parties. If they use false data, they can be held accountable for an electoral crime, with imprisonment or a fine.

THE disinformation can also be understood as abuse of media power, which includes loss of mandateas explained by Victor Andrade, legal analyst at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

“Disinformation is already treated as a legal discussion today, it does not only affect morale. We have the resolution that deals with electoral propaganda and which already includes a provision for punishment, making clear the illicit character of disinformation in electoral campaigns“, it says.

“This accountability for disinformation can be understood as an abuse of media power, which fits the complementary law 64/90, in article 22, which includes the loss of mandate.”

In addition to these specific punishments, the Brazilian Penal Code also provides for sanctions linked to rumors and lies: these are the so-called honor crimes (slander, defamation and slander). This is the case with fakes.

Permanent Committee of the TSE

In addition to accountability and punishment, the TSE created in 2021 a permanent committee to fight fakes, build innovation processes and create a dialogue with partners. The group develops actions focused on the digital education of voters.

“Our concern about misinformation is that it is already clear that it has the ability to influence the will of the voter, who, based on these erroneous and decontextualized information, makes a political decision that he would not have taken if he had [acesso a] legitimate information”.

TSE decides to ‘turbine’ the commission to combat fake news and target attacks on the electoral process

What to do to avoid falling into fake news?

Experts offer a number of simple tips on how to avoid falling into the traps of fake messages. See the main ones below:

Search for information and opinions contrary to ours: “Are you going to vote for candidate 1? Nice. Enter candidate 2 and see what he is talking about too. Have contact with information that is apparently incompatible, as this will give you a more sensible and balanced opinion”, says psychologist Cristiano Nabuco, from the USP Institute of Psychiatry.

“Are you going to vote for candidate 1? Nice. Enter candidate 2 and see what he is talking about too. Have contact with information that is apparently incompatible, as this will give you a more sensible and balanced opinion”, says psychologist Cristiano Nabuco, from the USP Institute of Psychiatry. Reread the information: “Whenever I read something that I feel I was very angry, that made me indignant, I say: ‘Oops, they are working on me. Let’s go slow. Let’s read this again. is this really true? Is what is written doable? Would this candidate or this person actually say that?'”

“Whenever I read something that I feel I was very angry, that made me indignant, I say: ‘Oops, they are working on me. Let’s go slow. Let’s read this again. is this really true? Is what is written doable? Would this candidate or this person actually say that?'” Check information from various sources: “Cross information, seek the origin and be sure”, says Nabuco. “Do a side reading. Open a tab on the side and search. Did any newspaper say this?”, says Yurij Castelfranchi, a professor at UFMG.

“Cross information, seek the origin and be sure”, says Nabuco. “Do a side reading. Open a tab on the side and search. Did any newspaper say this?”, says Yurij Castelfranchi, a professor at UFMG. Throw a snippet of the message into a search engine: “See if that passage appears in other sources. I know that most people who believe in fake news don’t trust journalists, but the media is different. says Castelfranchi.

“See if that passage appears in other sources. I know that most people who believe in fake news don’t trust journalists, but the media is different. says Castelfranchi. Do not share if in doubt: “When in doubt, don’t pass it on, because you are also part of this process”, says Nabuco.

“When in doubt, don’t pass it on, because you are also part of this process”, says Nabuco. Stay informed: Nabuco says that being on top of events also helps to distrust and not fall into false information.

Here’s how to identify if a message is fake

How to identify if a message is fake

