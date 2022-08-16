Fast loan with first payment for 90 DAYS; see how to request

Who wouldn’t want some extra money to pay an expense or even start a new project? Although it is a good option, applying for a loan can be time-consuming at traditional banks. Therefore, the Nubank application offers this service in a simple and fast way.

The special conditions make many people seek a loan from Nubank. The customer is able to request the release of credit through the application and has up to 90 days to start paying the first installment. In addition, it is possible to adjust the installments, according to the person’s pocket. Check out how to apply for the loan and its conditions by reading this article.

See how to get a personal loan at Nubank

To take out the loan, you must have a bank account. If you don’t have one, you can create one on the bank’s website – www.nubank.com or download the app available for Android and IOS.

Thus, before contracting the service, the bank will check if the customer has a pre-approved limit. If there is a limit, the option to request the loan will appear on the application’s home screen.

However, if there is no such option, the customer can follow the following steps. Open the Nubank application > Click on the ‘loan’ tab. > Choose ‘Simulate Loan’. > Inform why you want to hire the service. > Choose the mode. > Write the loan amount. > Inform the number of installments. > Choose the payment date. Remembering that there is a grace period of up to 90 days for the payment of the first installment. Finally, a screen will appear explaining the conditions, if the person agrees, they can complete the operation.

If the customer wants, he can do more than one simulation. In this way, it is possible to open the range and check all the existing possibilities. When you find the one that best fits his profile, just confirm the operation. Afterwards, Nubank will carry out a risk analysis.

If the personal loan is approved, it falls directly into the customer’s account.

Check the loan repayment terms

Although the conditions are customized, there are some rules that you need to know before applying for your loan to Nubank. It is possible to choose the number of times the payment will occur, but there is a maximum limit of 24 installments.

Regarding payment, it is made monthly. Just leave the amount of the installment in the Nubank account, and it will occur automatically. For each day of delay, a fixed penalty of 2% is charged, in addition to interest.

