Fernanda Vasconcellos’ baby poses with her brother, Winits’ son

Actor Cássio Reis showed his son with Winits with Fernanda Vasconcellos’ baby

The actor Cassio Reishusband of the actress Fernanda Vasconcellos, celebrated its first Father’s Day in double dose! The artist is the proud father of two boys. Their eldest son is 14 years old, while the youngest is just a month old.

The firstborn Noah was born out of an old relationship. He was married to the actress Danielle Winits. The only fruit of the relationship was born when the artists worked together in the series “Guerra e Paz”. The former couple broke up shortly after in 2010 after about five years together.

Later, Cássio Reis and Fernanda Vasconcellos publicly assumed they were dating. The couple has been in a relationship for almost 10 years and recently had their first child together. Little Romeo is one month old. He was born on June 28, in a maternity hospital in São Paulo.

This Sunday, Cássio Reis made a point of celebrating Father’s Day in style! The artist brought his two children together at home and even received an illustrious visit. Her father-in-law, engineer Sergio Galvez, Fernanda’s father, celebrated the very special date with them.

In the photos released by the artist couple, there was no shortage of laughter, fun and, of course, love on the family’s Sunday. In the living room of the house, the actress posed sitting on a sofa with the newborn in her arms. The famous doesn’t contain her laughter when she observes her husband holding another “baby”… It turns out that grandpa Sérgio conquered his son-in-law’s lap!

“Sure the child is yours! #fathersday,” he wrote. Fernanda Vasconcellos. Cássio soon vented about the joke: “Now I need physio in my lower back!”, commented the actor. A fan of the family said: “What beautiful photos! Happy Fathers Day”. While another said: “How divine this photo Fe!! Much love and may your home be filled with harmony always!”.

Noah and Romeo’s side the famous daddy also posed for charming clicks that will be part of the family album. “Being a Father is… loving you!!”, defined the artist. Fernanda melted for the trio: “Oh jesui!”. Former BBB Carol Peixinho took the opportunity to congratulate her friend: “Happy papi day, Cassitoooo”. Actress Regiane Alves replied: “Congratulations”.

