“Fernandinho could be denounced”: auditor counterattacks Athletico-PR on trial – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Club from Paraná denounced Gabigol and Arrascaeta for ‘violent conduct’

The decisive game between Flamengo and Athletico-PR, for the Copa do Brasil, has already started behind the scenes. After denouncing Gabigol and Arrascaeta for ‘violent conduct’, the Paraná board hoped to count on the absences of the two Mengo players. However, in a judgment by the Supreme Court of Sports Justice (STJD) this Tuesday morning (15), the athletes were acquitted and will be at the Arena da Baixada. One of the auditors even retorted the accusation of the Curitiba team.

In one of the moments of the trial, Dr. Yuri Engel said: “In that same game, then, Mr. Fernandinho could be denounced. He took a penalty that was not scored, he slapped Filipe Luís with an open hand. Would that be his third yellow card in the match?” This, by the way, was one of the arguments used by the Carioca defense.

WHAT GENERATED THE COMPLAINT?

The move that generated the complaint by Athletico-PR against Gabigol happened in the 40th minute of the first half. In the move, the Flamengo striker collided with Fernandinho, in an instant of counterattack, got angry with the opponent and kicked the midfielder, being punished with a yellow card by referee Luiz Flávio de Oliveira.

The episode with Arrascaeta took place in the second half, near the end of the game. The Uruguayan gave a cart considered dangerous. On the occasion, the Flamengo player arrived behind Erick, who fell. After the foul, the athlete from Athletico-PR had scratches on his leg. Like what happened with Gabigol, Mengão’s number 14 received a yellow card.

VAR AND FIELD REFEREE REMOVED BY CBF

Who commanded the VAR of this duel was Wagner Reway, who kept the field decision in both moves and did not interfere in the decision of Luiz Flávio de Oliveira. The CBF, it is worth remembering, analyzed the controversial bids and decided to remove both referees, who were included in the Referee Performance Assistance Program.

With the acquittal of the STJD, Gabigol and Arrascaeta are available to Dorival Júnior for the decisive game that starts at 21:30 (Brasilia time) this Wednesday (17), at Arena da Baixada. As the first game was 0-0, at Maracanã, whoever wins in Curitiba advances to the stage. A new tie takes the decision to penalties.