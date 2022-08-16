FIA approves engines for 2026, gives green light to Porsche and Audi – Formula 1 News

Engine regulations for 2026 approved (Photo: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

PORSCHE FINALLY REACHES F1: WHAT DO YOU MEAN? | Paddock GP #300

The FIA ​​World Motor Sport Council approved, this Tuesday (16), the regulation of the Formula 1 power units from the 2026 season. The new engines are part of the innovation and sustainability process sought by the body. Among the main innovations are the increase in electricity at the units, the end of the MGU-H (part used to recover energy from braking), and a new MGU-H that generates triple the power.

In the official note released, President Mohammed Ben Sulayem spoke about the importance of approving the new engines, which should attract the entry of German automakers Porsche and Audi to the world in 2026, in addition to seeking sustainability by reducing carbon emissions. From 2026, fuels will be fully sustainable and can also be used by passenger cars.

“The FIA ​​continues to drive innovation and sustainability – across our motorsports portfolio – and the 2026 Formula 1 power unit regulations are the most important example of that mission.”

“The introduction of advanced power unit technology together with sustainable synthetic fuels aligns with our goal of delivering benefits to drivers and achieving our goal of net zero carbon by 2030. Formula 1 is currently enjoying its immense growth, and we are confident that that these regulations will add to the excitement that the 2022 changes have produced.”

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Red Bull and Porsche are together for 2026 (Photo: Jeroen Claus/Instagram)

The new regulation is supported by four pillars. The first of them maintenance of the spectacle, with the power unit in similar performance to the current ones, using internal combustion of high power, high rotation and avoiding excessive differentiation of performance to allow better race capacity; environmental sustainability, with an increase of up to 50% in the installation of electric energy at the unit, and using 100% sustainable fuel.

The third is financial sustainability, with regulations that reduce overall costs for competitors and the attraction of new carmakers looking to other factories to keep the sport at a competitive level.

“I want to thank all the FIA ​​directors and technicians involved in this process for their diligence and commitment to working together with all Formula 1 stakeholders to deliver this. I also want to thank the WMSC members for their consideration and approval of these regulations.”

From 2026, all fuels must be fully sustainable. Overall greenhouse gas economics will be in line with and remain in line with the latest standards as they evolve. The flow of fuel to the ICE (internal combustion engine) will be limited by energy, not mass or volume, and further parameters will be limited to ensure that the fuel developed is a relevant gasoline and that it will be competitive whatever the production method. produced.

Two automakers are expected to enter Formula 1 from 2026, both from the Volkswagen group. The first of these is Porsche, which has already registered the “F1nally” brand to indicate the announcement, and according to information from the German press, is negotiating the purchase of 50% of the shares of Red Bull, the current driver’s champion team with Dutchman Max Verstappen.

Audi has not yet given any recent indications of how it should enter Formula 1, as the team is also considering creating a team on the grid. The brand was even interested in buying the McLaren and Alfa Romeo teams, but none of the negotiations have matured.

MICK SCHUMACHER: DOES IT MAKE SENSE TO COGITATE YOUR NAME TO ALPINE OR ALPHATAURI IN F1?

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.