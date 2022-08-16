find out who referees the quarterfinals return games

Credit: Cesar Greco/ SE Palmeiras

On the night of this Wednesday (17), the return round of the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil begins, the most profitable competition for clubs in the season’s calendar.

The first match of each clash was played three weeks ago. Now, in the event of a tie in the aggregate score after 180 minutes, the spot for the semifinals will be decided by penalty kicks.

Whoever advances to the penultimate stage of the tournament will receive R$ 8 million more in prize money from the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation). The champion, who will be announced in October, will be able to pocket approximately R$ 80 million.

Check it out below who referees the duels of the quarterfinals of the Brazil’s Cup:

Wednesday, August 17th

Fluminense vs Fortaleza

at 20:00, at the Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (GO)

assistants: Bruno Raphael Pires (GO) and Bruno Boschilia (PR)

Video referee (VAR): Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)

Corinthians vs Atletico GO

at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo (RJ)

assistants: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Corrêa (RJ) and Guilherme Dias Camilo (MG)

Video referee (VAR): Rafael Traci (SC)

Atletico vs Flamengo

at 9:30 pm, at Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba

Referee: Raphael Claus (SP)

assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP) and Neuza Ines Back (SP)

Video referee (VAR): Rodrigo Guarizo Ferreira do Amaral (SP)

Thursday, August 18

America-MG vs Sao Paulo

at 9 pm, at Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (SC)

assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (SC) and Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva (GO)

Video referee (VAR): Adriano Milczvski (PR)