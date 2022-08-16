Flamengo and Palmeiras are the teams with the highest investment in reinforcements in the 2nd window; see balance | football

Millions dispute. Owners of the highest revenues in Brazilian football, Flamengo and Palmeiras were the most financially aggressive teams in the second window of the country’s hiring market, which ended last Monday. The Rio de Janeiro club spent around R$87.5 million and the São Paulo club spent around 84.2 million.

The millionaire figures were only in punctual reinforcements for the squads already filled with stars in both teams. Flamengo brought only four new names: forward Everton Cebolinha, midfielders Vidal and Pulgar and defender Varela. Palmeiras already hired three: midfielder Bruno Tabata and forwards Merentiel and José López.

1 of 4 — Photo: Infoesporte — Photo: Infoesporte

The most expensive hire at the window was Cebolinha. Flamengo signed a contract to pay a fixed amount of 13.5 million euros (R$ 72.5 million), but the total to be disbursed could be 16 million euros (R$ 85.9 million), depending on goals achieved. For this withdrawal, only the fixed amount entered the account.

On the Palmeiras side, the most expensive reinforcement was striker José Manuel López, who cost around US$10 million (R$50.5 million). It is worth noting that these amounts may change due to exchange rate fluctuations as the installments are paid.

The ranking below shows the teams with the highest investment for the current window. The amounts are the total debt assumed by each club in each signing signed for this registration period. However, it is worth stressing that the amount is not usually spent immediately and clubs negotiate the acquisition of rights in installments, in most cases. Check out:

An important observation is that players who already belonged to the squad before the window started and had the rights purchased after loan did not enter the survey. For example, Hugo Moura started the year on loan from Flamengo to Athletico. The Hurricane ended up exercising the option of purchase of 1.2 million euros (R$ 6.6 million). This investment did not enter the account in the current window because the steering wheel did not arrive now. The same is true, for example, for the Sao Paulo who bought Calleri for 3 million dollars (R$ 14.5 million).

Another point to highlight is that only the amounts of reinforcements whose figures were published in the media were counted. For example, the Hawaii paid the release of striker Pablo Dyego and brought the player to the squad on the last day of the window. However, the value was not disclosed and, therefore, Avaí does not appear in the list above.

In all, the 25 teams analyzed (the 20 from Série A + Bahia, Cruzeiro, Grêmio, Sport and Vasco) hired 133 new names in the second semester window, from July 18 to August 15.

With 11 reinforcements, Atlético-GO leads the list in the number of signings. John Textor’s Botafogo, who had led the investment ranking in the 1st window, spent less, but still brought 10 new names to the club. Avai, Coritiba and Fortaleza appear in the ranking sequence:

With only two reinforcements each, Athletico-PR, Fluminense and Grêmio were the teams that hired the least in the window. The Hurricane brought Alex Santana and Fernandinho. Tricolor carioca was reinforced with forwards Alan and Marrony. Immortal had the return of Lucas Leiva and Guilherme.

2 of 4 Fernandinho was one of the hottest names in the Brazilian transfer window — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico Fernandinho was one of the hottest names in the Brazilian transfer window — Photo: José Tramontin/Athletico

The window had even more big names playing in Brazilian football. Vasco’s idol, Alex Teixeira returned to Cruz-Maltino. São Paulo brought in the Argentines Galoppo and Nahuel Bustos. Sport hired Vagner Love to fill the gap in the attack.

Santos repatriated the little Soteldo on loan. Peixe also hired midfielders Luan and Carabajal in addition to side Nathan Santos. Internacional brought forward strikers like the Argentine Braian Romero and Mikael, ex-Sport.

3 of 4 Soteldo during Santos training on his return to the club — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC Soteldo during Santos training on the return to the club — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

In Ceará, striker Jô signed a contract until the end of the year after his termination with Corinthians. Guilherme Castilho arrived at Vovô with the most expensive signing in the history of Ceará football. On the Fortaleza side, names like Thiago Galhardo, Otero and Pedro Rocha arrived.

The controversial and irreverent Deyverson signed with Cuiabá. At Raposa, Chay and forward Lincoln reinforced the Cruzeiro squad at the window. Bragantino paid R$ 12 million for the defender DG. Corinthians, on the other hand, brought three big names to the squad: Paraguayan defender Balbuena, Argentine midfielder Fausto Vera and striker Yuri Alberto.

4 of 4 Balbuena returned to Corinthians in the 2nd window of the market — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Balbuena returned to Corinthians in the 2nd window of the market — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Unlike the 1st window, the profile of the 2nd window contracts was reinforcements with at least one year. Of the 133 new names in the survey, 69 signed with clubs for more than a year – 51.9% of the total. There were also 45 short-term registrations in the CBF IDB (up to six months) and another 17 medium-term (six months to one year). Check out the graphic below:

Reinforcement contracts profile for the season

NOTE: only two contracts made official on the last day of the window did not have their duration disclosed and therefore are not included in the numbers above.