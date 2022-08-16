Flamengo makes greater investment in the transfer window, but a team highlighted in signings draws attention

The second transfer window for Brazilian football was closed and a large amount was invested by the clubs to guarantee specific reinforcements to continue in the final stretch of this season’s competitions. According to a GE survey, once again the club that made the biggest investment was Flamengo, which disbursed R$ 87.5 million in this window.

Next comes Palmeiras, which also has one of the most expensive squads in the country and is aggressive in investing in reinforcements. The São Paulo club spent approximately R$ 84.2 million. Both teams continue to fight for titles, and are at the top of the Brazilian Championship, play in the quarterfinals of the Copa de Brasil and are classified for the semifinals of Libertadores da América.

In the survey that only considers the values ​​reported for each signing, and did not count the players who already belonged to the squad before the window started and had the rights purchased after a loan, São Paulo is ranked third in the ranking of greatest investment in new signings. with an expense of R$33.6 million, a difference of approximately R$53.9 million for Flamengo, which is in first place. In fourth comes Corinthians, which invested R$ 27 million. Closing the TOP 5 comes Santos, who disbursed an average of R$ 18.5 million.

Although the teams have made more specific investments in this window, the abysmal difference in investments also shows the financial power of each team. Mainly considering that the clubs that invested the most were not the clubs that hired the most during this transfer window, demonstrating the abyss that separates the teams.

Despite being the clubs with the highest investment, Flamengo and Palmeiras were not the teams that hired the most. According to the same GE survey that evaluated 25 clubs, despite the high figures Flamengo hired only four new reinforcements, namely striker Everton Cebolinha, midfielders Vidal and Pulgar and side Varela. Palmeiras already hired three: midfielder Bruno Tabata and forwards Merentiel and José López.

The club that hired the most reinforcements in this window was Atlético-GO, hiring 11 new reinforcements, with Dragão being only the 12th in terms of investing, having spent R$ 1.35 million to guarantee all the signings. Then comes Botafogo, who hired 10 players and was the 10th in investment after disbursing R$ 5.2 million in this window. Then Avaí and Coritiba who hired nine reinforcements. Closing the TOP 5 in number of signings comes Fortaleza, with seven.

As was to be expected, given the figures invested, Flamengo secured the most expensive signing in the window with the arrival of Everton Cebolinha. Rubro-Negro signed a contract to pay a fixed amount of 13.5 million euros (R$ 72.5 million), and the amount disbursed can be even greater if the athlete reaches some goals, reaching 16 million euros. (R$ 85.9 million), however the GE only considered the fixed amount.