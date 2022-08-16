Flamengo puts invincibility to the test in a decisive sequence away from Maracanã

THE 5-0 win over Athleticolast Sunday, was like a farewell between Flamengo and Maracana. This Tuesday afternoon, the red-black cast leaves for Curitiba, where it opens a sequence of four games as a visitor in the season. In an interval of two weeks, the team will have decisive duels for three different competitions: Copa do Brasil, Brasileirão and Libertadores.

The first red-black match will be against Athletico-PR, at 9:30 pm on Wednesday, for the return game of Copa do Brasil quarter finals. In the first game, at Maracanã, the teams were 0-0. In case of a new tie, the decision of the spot for the semifinal will be in the penalty shootout.

Then Flamengo will visit Palmeiras and Botafogo, in crucial clashes for the red-black plans in the Brasileirão. The match against the leader will be next Sunday at Allianz Parque, while the classic carioca will be on the following Sunday, the 28th, at Nilton Santos.

The last match of the sequence as a visitor is against Vélez Sarsfield, for the semifinals of Libertadores. The first leg is scheduled for Wednesday, August 31, at the José Amalfitani stadium. Then, Fla returns to Maracanã to face Ceará, on September 4, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão.

Flamengo streak away from Maracanã*:



08/17 – Athletico-PR x Flamengo (Arena da Baixada)

08/21 – Palmeiras vs Flamengo (Allianz Parque)

08/28 – Botafogo x Flamengo (Nilton Santos)

08/31 – Velez Sarsfield vs Flamengo (José Amalfitani)

* There is the possibility that Flamengo will return to work at Maracanã or have another duel as a visitor between the games with Palmeiras and Botafogo. If they eliminate Athletico-PR on Wednesday, the Rio de Janeiro club will play the first leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinal next week. The field commanders will still be drawn by the CBF.

Flamengo has good numbers at home (Photo: Marcelo Cortes/Flamengo)

INVENCIBILITY TO TEST



In high with Dorival Júnior, Flamengo is experiencing the best moment of the season. The team comes from five consecutive victories and it is undefeated for 10 games. The last defeat was more than a month ago: 1-0 to Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena, for the Brasileirão.

The good performance and recent unbeaten record increase the fans’ confidence for the sequence that can define the club’s course for the season. Defeats for Athletico and Palmeiras, for example, would spell the end of the line for Rubro-Negro in the Copa do Brasil and Brasileirão, respectively.

See the sequence of 10 games without defeats for Flamengo:



07/13 – Flamengo 2 x 0 Atletico MG (Brazil Cup)

07/16 – Flamengo 2 x 0 Coritiba (Brasileirão)

07/20 – Flamengo 4 x 0 Youth (Brasileirão)

07/24 – Avail 1 x 2 Flamengo (Brazilian)

07/27 – Flamengo 0 x 0 Athletico-PR (Brazil Cup)

07/30 – Flamengo 4 x 1 Atletico-GO (Brasileirão)

08/02 – Corinthians 0 x 2 Flamengo (Liberators)

08/06 – São Paulo 0 x 2 Flamengo (Brazilian)

08/09 – Flamengo 1 x 0 Corinthians (Libertadores)

08/14 – Flamengo 5 x 0 Athletico-PR (Brasileirão)

On the other hand, if they survive the games away from Maracanã and manage to extend their winning streak, Flamengo will enter the final stretch of the season in the best possible scenario: with high morale and fighting hard in the three remaining competitions.