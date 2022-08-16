Flamengo targets last-minute world football star for Oscar’s place

Flamengo continues to work hard to sign Oscar midfielder. The player, who is in Brazil, has everything settled with the giant from Rio de Janeiro and is just waiting for the release of the Chinese. However, the strong game of the Chinese club makes Flamengo look to other names in the market and Oscar, who was close, may have to return, even against his will, to Shanghai Port.

For the season, Flamengo made great signings. The club went to the market in search of big names in European football. It was like that with Vidal, Everton Cebolinha and Varela, last contract. With Oscar, there have been conversations for a long time, but Shanghai Port’s strong game makes Flamengo look to James Rodriguezleaving football abroad.

James Rodriguez could be the great bomb of Brazilian football even today (15). The player is seen as a ‘B’ plan in case Oscar doesn’t come to the Rio de Janeiro club. The Brazilian continues to be the priority, but the name of James gains strength, as the Colombian and Brazilian media points out, echoed by Jorge Nicola.

James Rodriguez is leaving Al-Rayyan. The Colombian is not satisfied with the Qatari club and is negotiating his departure. The priority is Europe, but a last-minute deal with Fla could be sealed in a matter of hours.

Flamengo

Fla prepares for the club’s ‘D’ day. With amount and power in cash, the Rio de Janeiro club hopes to announce at least one signing on the last day of the window.