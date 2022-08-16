Flamengo vs Vélez: see how to secure tickets for the Libertadores semifinals | Flamengo

Flamengo released information about tickets for the return game of the Copa Libertadores semifinal against Vélez Sarsfield, from Argentina, on September 7 at Maracanã. The club will open sales to supporters this Thursday, according to the schedule of each plan. (see list below) . Tickets start at R$40 and can be purchased through the website flamengo.superingresso.com.br.

Opening of sales by plans:

08/18, (10h) – Packages / Diamond / World’s Largest (0/1)

8/19, (10am) – Platinum / Most Wanted (2)

08/20, (10h) – Gold / Always With You (3)

08/22, (10h) – Silver / We Play Together (4)

08/23, (10 am) – Bronze / Wherever You Are (5)

25/08, (10h) – Nação Jr. / Online general public / opening of sales for visiting fans (6)

05/09, (10h) – Physical points of sale and Free

07/09, (17h) – Closing of online sales

Discount percentages by plans:

Diamond Nation: 50% off half price

Platinum Nation: 30% off half price

Gold Nation: 30% off half price

Silver Nation: 20% off half price

Ancient Plans and Bronze Nation: half price

Tickets for sectors where additional services are provided, such as, for example, the buffet service and the Maracanã Mais sector, the discount is only applied to the portion referring to the ticket for the game, with the value referring to the service being charged in full. .

By guidance of the competent security authorities, access to the stadium will be exclusively via physical ticket. Therefore, it will not be possible to use a ticket for this match.

Fans who transferred the Maracanã Package from 2020 to 2022 already have their tickets guaranteed in their shopping cart. In addition, if they have guests, they will also be able to buy tickets for their guests, according to the schedules of Nação’s plans. Keep an eye on our official channels and your ticket purchase history.

Buying and exchanging tickets

To purchase and collect tickets, the purchaser (buyer or login owner) must present the following documents:

– Printed, completed and signed voucher (only to exchange tickets purchased over the internet);

– Official and original identification document with photo and CPF;

– Document proving the benefit for purchasing a half-price ticket (if any).

NOTE: for tickets purchased by foreigners, only the original passport will be accepted as an official document. We reinforce that there will be no withdrawal of tickets by third parties. Only the holder of the purchase will be able to withdraw the tickets. If the same voucher contains more than one ticket, the holder of the purchase must bring the documents mentioned above. In cases of half price, it will be mandatory to present proof(s) of half price(s).

The ticket exchange points will still be informed by Flamengo.

