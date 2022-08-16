For BC, credit card will end soon: understand







Campos Neto Photo: Disclosure

The credit card will run out soon, according to a statement by the President of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto. But that doesn’t mean that the card will be banned, nothing like that: the executive believes that a new, more efficient technology will replace card, making it unnecessary.

The statement was made during the event “The Future of Cryptoassets Regulation in Brazil”, promoted by the law firm Figueiredo & Velloso Advogados Associados. Understand the Central Bank’s vision for the future of finance.

According to Campos Neto, the Pix system is already a start on the path that the Central Bank intends to follow in the evolution of money with an integrated digital wallet.

“Nobody will have 5 banking apps”

At the event, the BC president shared his vision of what the financial system will look like in the future: “I think at some point you will take your cell phone and you will have an integrator. No one is going to have five banking apps that you have to open.”

He explained that this integrator will present the entire financial life of the user, virtual or physical, in one place. The user will be able to have a physical money and digital money wallet and transactions will be centralized and consolidated in this application.

The executive believes that this advance will also help in financial education and financial control. “This system eliminates the need for a credit card, I think the credit card will soon cease to exist,” he said.

Regarding cryptocurrencies, Campos Neto also stated that, contrary to what other central banks want to do, the BC’s objective is to bring cryptocurrencies to the regulated world.

Next steps for Pix by the Central Bank

Campos Neto commented that it is already in the BC’s plans to integrate PIX with Open Finance – a concept of an open and integrated financial system between institutions – in the creation of a digital currency.

In addition to Pix Saque and Pix Troco, the BC’s agenda for the evolution of Pix includes Pix Cobrança, automatic debit and Pix international functions, with expansion in at least Latin America.