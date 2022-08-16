Former Atlético-MG, Turco Mohamed praises Flamengo: ‘It’s much more than Palmeiras’

Antonio “Turco” Mohamed, former Atlético Mineiro coach, spoke about his time in Brazil while participating in an ESPN program in Argentina. The Coach also commented on the current moment of Palmeiras and Flamengo. In the Argentine’s opinion, Rubro-Negro evolved a lot after the arrival of coach Dorival Júnior and today is superior to Alviverde.

+ Market closed! See the main signings of Brazilian clubs

– Today, it is difficult to compete with Flamengo. On the other hand, three months ago it wasn’t. With Atlético-MG, I won the Supercup from Flamengo and, more recently, we won two matches in the same week against them. After that, they lost no more. The truth is that, for me, today they (Flamengo) are much more than Palmeiras – said Turco, who praised Flamengo and Dorival Júnior.

– Flamengo has been playing at a high level for eight matches. Coach Dorival Júnior found the formula. The team plays in a 4-3-3, but the front three play on the inside and not on the sides. Outside, play the sides. Now don’t defend badly. In the first half, with the Portuguese coach (Paulo Sousa), he defended poorly – he scored.

+ Flamengo puts invincibility to the test in a decisive sequence away from Maracanã

+ After victory over Coritiba, Cuca criticizes Palmeiras: ‘My team proposes the game’

Turco also commented on Atlético-MG’s elimination to Palmeiras in Libertadores, highlighting the willpower of Abel Ferreira’s team.

– Palmeiras is a team that does not give up. Eliminated Atlético-MG unfairly in the last phase (of Libertadores), but eliminated. They lost 2-0 at Mineirão, they could have lost 4-0, but don’t ask me how, they drew 2-2. Just like they played for River Plate two years ago – he concluded.

Fla is in second place, nine points behind leader Palmeiras. The teams will face off next Sunday, at Allianz Parque, in São Paulo.