Former Lava Jato enthusiast Marcelo Serrado meets Lula and declares support: ‘I consider myself a citizen who has changed his mind’

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 mins ago Entertainment Comments Off on Former Lava Jato enthusiast Marcelo Serrado meets Lula and declares support: ‘I consider myself a citizen who has changed his mind’ 0 Views

The actor said that the former president is opposed to “a very dark side” in these elections and that supporting the current government “does not match the word artist”




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

‘Pantanal’: understand how Cláudio Marzo was included in the soap opera scene | wetland

You lost? Review above! Cláudio Marzo’s scene in Pantanal needed a special edition by Globo …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved