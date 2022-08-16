Former Lava Jato enthusiast Marcelo Serrado meets Lula and declares support: ‘I consider myself a citizen who has changed his mind’

The actor said that the former president is opposed to “a very dark side” in these elections and that supporting the current government “does not match the word artist”

247 – Actor Marcelo Serrado, protagonist of the soap opera ‘Cara e Coragem’ and who in the past has played the suspect ex-judge Sergio Moro in the film ‘A Lei é para Todos’, met with former president Lula (PT) this Monday on the 15th and reaffirmed its support for PT in the presidential race.

Serrado said in an interview with Catia Seabra in Folha de S. Paulo that Lula is opposed to “a very dark side” in these elections and that supporting the current government goes against the essence of a true artist: “I cannot talk about artists who They changed their opinion. But for the artist to support at a time like this something that is against us, that is against health, against science, against the Indians, against love, it doesn’t make much sense.”

“Lula is in love, he’s happy. He’s going to embrace the whole of Brazil. I think it’s very important at this moment for everyone to get together”, he added.

The actor took pictures ‘doing the L’ with Lula and authorized the dissemination of the images on social networks by the PT campaign. The former president published a record of the meeting with the global and wrote: “Today I met actor Marcelo Serrado, a great professional with memorable characters in film and television. Let’s go together for the future of Brazil.”

Regarding his jatista past, Serrado admitted that, although the operation had a “good beginning”, there was, mainly in relation to the persecution of Lula, “a movement in a passionate way, something directed”. “Who doesn’t see that… really, I can’t say anything. It’s sectarian, isn’t it? There the hole is further down.”

“I consider myself a citizen who has changed his mind. If someone with my thinking has changed his mind, I am happy to have been an agent in all this”, he concluded.

