Forwards and side are out of the squad of Clube do Remo

Disqualified in an early and vexatious way, still in the qualifying phase of the C Series of the Brazilian Championship and, also, with no prospect of a sequence of games in the 2022 season, due to the uncertainty of the realization of the Copa Verde – due to lack of space in the football calendar national team – Clube do Remo begins to dismantle the group of players.

Mistakes in planning cost Remo dearly

All mediocrity will be punished, Clube do Remo

Back in Belém after the defeat suffered last Saturday (13), against Botafogo-SP by the score of 2 x 1, at the Santa Cruz stadium, in Ribeirão Preto-SP, the football department of Leão Azul Paraense has already started the phase of dismantling the cast.

On the afternoon of this Monday (15), forwards Brenner and Bruno Alves, in addition to right-back Celsinho, had their contractual terminations published in the Diário Informative Bulletin (BID), of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF). In this way, they no longer belong to the Clube do Remo athlete group. Over the next few hours, more players will also be terminated.

Hired at the beginning of the season, Brenner and Bruno Alves formed the attacking duo of Clube do Remo. Brenner, Azulino’s top scorer in 2022, was on the field for 32 games and scored 11 goals. Bruno Alves also played the same number of games at Leão and swung the opposing nets on 7 occasions. With regard to Celsinho, he arrived at Baenão in the course of Série C, in which he played in just 8 matches.