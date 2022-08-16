Funds fear Lula’s election and reduce investment in state-owned companies

On the eve of the presidential elections, Brazilian investment funds are showing fear in relation to state-owned companies. The investments made by them in public companies are at the lowest level since 2008, with R$ 36.1 billion in shares of these companies. The volume, considering data from mid-August, represents a drop of 43% compared to the end of 2021 and 71% compared to 2019, a pre-pandemic moment, when the historic maximum of R$ 124.5 billion was reached. .

The lower allocation directly reflects polls that show former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the lead, at a time when part of Faria Lima is beginning to make clear its preference for a second term of Jair Bolsonaro, for the view that his government is pro-market, leaving aside the criticism about the spending promoted by the president in search of reelection.

Before 2018, however, the previous peak of investments in state-owned companies had been in 2010, exactly during the Lula government, with a value of R$94.4 billion. In 2008, the year of the bankruptcy of the Lehman Brothers bank and the worst level in the historical series, investments in company shares totaled R$ 30.4 billion.

The survey, carried out by TC/Economatica at the request of Estadão, includes 20 federal and state state companies listed on the Stock Exchange. The numbers also consider the investments of Eletrobras, which was privatized this year, but which still has the Union as its main shareholder.

The reading should also take into account that, in addition to the greater or lesser allocation to state-owned companies in the period, the survey reflects the performance of papers, which in some cases lost value throughout this year. The study does not take into account the purchase of foreign funds in the country.

Fund managers say that today the proximity of elections and the reading that there are more chances of privatization in a second Bolsonaro government than in a new Lula term are weighing on the investment decision.

In general, in election years, explains the partner and analyst at Nord Research funds, Luiz Felippo, one of the relevant points for the market is about a possible change of command of state-owned companies, something that can indicate what will be the adoption of strategic policies by the companies. “There is some uncertainty about what type of management the state-owned company can have, and this can make managers more fearful. There are also other companies on the stock exchange with attractive prices, which leads to competition.”