Gasoline is cheaper for distributors from this Tuesday | Economy

Petrobras reduced this Tuesday (16) the price of gasoline sold to distributors by 4.85%. The price of a liter goes from R$ 3.71 to R$ 3.53 per liter, a reduction of R$ 0.18 per liter.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

The prices of other fuels were not changed.

A liter of gasoline was sold to distributors at R$3.71 since the last reduction, on July 29. In the year, the fuel still accumulates high of 14.24%.

In the month of July, gasoline was on average 15.48% cheaper at pumps, according to data from the National Consumer Price Index (IPCA). In 12 months, however, it still accumulated a high of 5.64%. The drop in prices in the month was mainly driven by the imposition of a limit on the rates of ICMS, a state tax levied on fuel.

The weekly price survey carried out by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP), however, has not been released for two weeks, after an attempt to attack the agency’s systems.

US gas prices fall below $4 for the first time since March

Petrobras announces further reduction in the price of gasoline

“This reduction follows the evolution of reference prices and is consistent with Petrobras’ pricing practice, which seeks to balance its prices with the global market, but without passing on to domestic prices the conjunctural volatility of international quotations and the exchange rate”, says the state-owned company in a note.