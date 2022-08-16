Gaviões talks about ‘last chance’, and detonates VP and board

The defeat in last Saturday’s Derby (13) continues to have an internal impact on Corinthians. Earlier this afternoon, Gaviões da Fiel, the main organized supporters of Alvinegro, spoke in an ultimatum tone about the team’s next match, this Wednesday, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. In a post on Instagram, the association cites that “it is the last chance to justify why they are at Corinthians earning such high salaries.”

The crowd also criticized the speech of Vítor Pereira, who answered a question at Saturday’s post-game press conference, saying that he is not afraid of losing his job, as his bank account balance would allow him to do so. Even after having retracted himself in an interview with the Portuguese newspaper A Bola, VP was heavily criticized by Gaviões, who classified his speech as “unfortunate” and that “technical and tactical errors are part of the dynamics of football”, but that “this type of of speech is inadmissible, especially when it comes to the people’s team!”

The alvinegra summit was also not spared, and again was labeled an “amateur” by the crowd, who also stressed the difference in planning for rivals, in addition to the departure of players who left for “disengagement”, according to the post. It even left for Timão’s marketing department, which, according to the publication, “only uses the love of the Corinthians people for its marketing campaigns, involving our struggle in non-consumable products by the vast majority of the fans.”

See the full publication: