Gay couple’s dog catches smallpox from monkeys

One of the first cases of transmission of smallpox from monkeys from humans to domestic animals was recorded in France, according to a document prepared by the medical journal. The Lancet.

This is a four-year-old greyhound dog. He belongs to a couple gayformed by a Latin American with HIV at undetectable levels and a white male, who is HIV-negative.

The animal developed, 12 days after the owner’s symptoms began, skin lesions characteristic of the disease, such as pustules on the belly and an anal ulceration. Transmission was confirmed by comparing the genetic material of the virus found in the samples from the men and the dog. The simian orthopoxvirus, which causes the disease, is transmitted by close contact with body fluids and skin wounds.

The owners revealed to have an open relationship. In practice, this means that they can have other sexual partners. More than two months ago, the couple sought the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris because of anal ulcerations. The lesions appeared on them days after they had had sexual contact with other people. The Latin American had injuries to his face, ears and legs. His partner, in turn, had leg and back injuries. The two felt weakness, headache and fever.

According to a study by the journal NEJM98% of those infected with monkeypox are men gays or bisexuals.

