Get to know the government program of the 12 presidential candidates – News

After the registration of the slates in the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the candidates to the Palácio do Planalto have until this Monday (15) to deliver the government plan to the Electoral Justice. The document is mandatory and details the strategies of each candidate to govern the country in matters such as job creation, economic growth, health, education, urban mobility and public security.





In this year’s election, there will be 12 candidates for the presidency: Ciro Gomes (PDT), José Maria Eymael (DC), Luiz Felipe D’Avila (Novo), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Leonardo Péricles (UP), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Pablo Marçal (PROS), Roberto Jefferson (PTB), Simone Tebet (MDB), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) and Vera Lúcia (PSTU). Of these, 11 have already disclosed the government plan to the TSE. Only Simone Tebet has not yet made the document available on the court’s platform.



Check out the main proposals of each plate:





Ciro Gomes (PDT)

Ciro Gomes’ plan for the Presidency is 26 pages long and begins with an analysis of the country’s economic scenario, with suggestions for resuming growth. The pedetista highlights as main proposals the investment in science, reduction of informality, improvement of health services, reduction of poverty, expansion of basic services, such as treated water, reduction of deforestation and guarantee of respect for human rights. He read the full plan here.





Jose Maria Eymael (DC)

Eymael’s plan is nine pages long and is divided into 27 topics. In it, the candidate commits to complying with the Constitution, with the application of development-oriented economic policy, promises to promote tax reform, develop a National Public Security Policy, create the Intelligent Health program, prioritize education, create policies for the elderly and fight corruption. Read the full plan here.





Felipe D’Avila (New)

undefined

With 36 pages, Felipe D’Avila’s plan is entitled “A new Brazil for all”, in which the candidate mentions ten goals for the country: Brazil zero carbon, on the generation of green jobs; Competitive Brazil, with proposals for the economy; Brazil for all, of simplifying laws; Brazil without hunger; Brazil with more education; Brazil with health; Safe Brazil, on fighting corruption; respected Brazil; dynamic Brazil; and respectable Brazil. Read the full plan.





Jair Bolsonaro (PL)

The plan of the current president of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, has 48 pages and was entitled “For the good of Brazil”. In the first pages, Bolsonaro presents central values ​​of the government plan. It then commits to six strategic axes: economy, technology and innovation; health, education and social; security and defense; logistics infrastructure; environmental sustainability; and governance and geopolitics. He read the full government plan.





Leonardo Pericles (UP)

The document with proposals by Leonardo Pericles is 12 pages long and begins with an emphasis on the economic crisis. The candidate divided the government plan into emergency and structuring actions. Among the immediate actions, Pericles says he will suspend the payment of interest on the public debt, which will guarantee emergency aid of a minimum wage, and reduce high salaries in the Legislative, Executive and Judiciary. He read the full government plan.





Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT)

undefined

Former President Lula’s ticket plan is 21 pages long and cites as its main commitment the reconstruction of the country in the face of the economic crisis. Among the proposals is the commitment to democracy, sovereignty and peace; with economic development and stability; with the fight against poverty; with education; with the implementation of a National System of Culture and the expansion of housing programs. Read the full government plan.





Pablo Marcal (PROS)

At 108 pages, the PROS candidate’s government plan promises 40 years of growth in four years of government. Among the slate’s commitments are public-private partnerships between the country’s economic centers and the North region; the expansion of the flow of agricultural production; improving transport systems and creating jobs. Read the full government plan.





Roberto Jefferson (PTB)

The first lines of the PTB candidate’s 12-page government plan cite the appreciation of God, family and freedom. The document also promises to intensify the privatization agenda, convene a new Constituent Assembly, reduce the tax burden, end the stability of public servants, prohibit the legalization, planting, cultivation and sale of marijuana and criminalize “Christophobia”. Read the full government plan.





Simone Tebet (MDB)

The only one that has not yet released the government plan on the TSE platform, the MDB candidate, Simone Tebet, promises to give transparency to the so-called rapporteur’s amendments, the Secret Budget; create savings for informal workers, something similar to the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS); and fully implement secondary education reform.





Sofia Manzano (PCB)

In 19 pages, Manzano’s government plan highlights “anti-capitalist and anti-imperialist” actions for Brazil. Among the proposals, the repeal of all neoliberal legislation, nationalization of public transport, national employment and housing policy; and tax reform with taxation of profits, large fortunes and inheritances, except for those earning up to five minimum wages. He read the full government plan.





Soraya Thronicke (Union Brazil)

Thronicke’s government plan is 73 pages long and cites tax reform as a top priority in a potential term. The União Brasil candidate also defends the Federal Single Tax, the promotion of legal security for low carbon investments, the fight against illegal activities in the trade of wood and ore from the Amazon and the reinforcement of technical education. She read the full government plan.





Vera Lucia (PSTU)

Vera Lúcia proposes a socialist program for Brazil. In 26 pages, the PSTU candidate highlights the “defense of sovereignty and the rupture with imperialism”, the fight against hunger, the defense of the environment, the attack on the properties of large companies, the doubling of the minimum wage, the working 6-hour work for all, breaking of all drug patents and end of private education and health. She read the full government plan.





Candidates can officially start publicizing their campaigns from Tuesday (16), with the right to request votes, publicize the number used on the ballot box, TV advertisements and distribution of pamphlets to voters. The election period runs until October 2. If there is a second round, it extends until the 30th of the same month.