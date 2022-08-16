Gil loses space at Corinthians and does not leave the bench in three consecutive decisions

Defender Gil, one of the pillars of Corinthians in recent years, did not enter the field in the two games against Flamengo, for the Copa Libertadores da América, and in the match against Palmeiras, which ended up opening a nine-point advantage in the leadership of the Brazilian Championship. All this at the option of coach Vítor Pereira.

The player was on the bench in both matches for Libertadores, being passed over by Balbuena and Bruno Méndez, in the first, and even behind Raul Gustavo, holder in the second duel in place of the Paraguayan.

He didn’t even enter when Méndez received the red card at the beginning of the second half, at the Maracanã stadium. To make up for the absence, Vítor Pereira preferred to send Balbuena to the field, closing Corinthians’ participation in the continental tournament.

Gil was also the bench for Balbuena and Méndez last Saturday, in the Derby that could leave the club just three points away from Palmeiras. Raul Gustavo, who could have been an option, was spared for cargo control, according to the technical committee.

The experienced defender played in only two of the team’s last seven games, staying for 90 minutes on the field against Avaí, in Ressacada, and against Coritiba, in Neo Química Arena. For the rest, he followed everything from the bench.

Signed in mid-2019, Gil renewed his contract until the end of 2023 in January, showing that the club was confident in his ability to remain at a good level. In all, there are 367 games of the athlete with the white shirt, with 14 goals scored.

Corinthians games in 2022 with Gil

Games played: 35

35 Points Achieved: 54

54 Use: 51.43%

51.43% wins: 14

14 Ties: 12

12 Losses: 9

9 Goal in favor: 40 (1.14 per game)

40 (1.14 per game) Goals against: 30 (0.86 per game)

30 (0.86 per game) Gil’s goals: 1

1 Yellows for Gil: 5

5 Gil’s expulsions: 0

