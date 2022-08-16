Globo actress comes out and exposes herself about relationship with woman

Globo actress opens the game and talks about relationship with a woman in an interview

Lucy Alves, is currently the protagonist of ‘Travessia’, Globo’s next nine o’clock soap opera, and has shown to have no taboo regarding his sexuality.

For those who don’t know, recently the actress was caught kissing with producer Victoria Zanetti and did not hide the romance and decided to open the game about the relationship.

During an interview with the newspaper ‘O Globo’, Lucy Alves still regretted the repercussion that the whole situation had, emphasizing about something so simple still making the news for the simple fact that she is in a relationship with someone of the same sex as her.

“I find it annoying that a kiss is still news. There’s that thing like, ‘Let’s get this guy out of the closet’. Guys, that’s not it! I’m really very reserved. I don’t expose myself, but I don’t hide either. if they question me [sobre relacionamentos e orientação sexual], I speak. For me, it’s not an issue,” she commented.

Furthermore, during the interview, the Globo actress said that we need to normalize this issue, which is still a surprise to many people.

“It’s not that everyone has to talk about their sexuality. Speak if you want! But we have to normalize this, and know that everything is fine. We have to practice love. And you can talk, yes. It’s all right. There’s no turning back, you know?” added Lucy Alves

DETAILS OF THE NEXT GLOBO NOVEL

As mentioned above, Lucy Alves was cast to be the protagonist of the soap opera ‘Travessia’ on Globo, where she will live a strong, brave and feisty heroine. In addition, the singer will also be a romantic partner of Rômulo Estrela.

It is worth mentioning that at the time, the actress debunked Dandara Mariana, who was the favorite to get the spotlight in the plot of Glória Perez.