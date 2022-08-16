Globo embarrasses Paulo Vieira with fatphobic gaffe on “Domingão”

Paulo Vieira in “Sunday with Huck”. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Paulo Vieira marked “Domingão com Huck” last Sunday (14) with a comic show at the first Battle of Lip Syng on the Globo program. Dressed as Elsa, from the movie “Frozen”, the comedian dubbed the Portuguese version of the song “Livre Meus” with blonde locks and a blue dress.

However, the actor’s victory in the duel against Letícia Colin, who played Britney Spears, became an embarrassing gaffe for Paulo on the stage of the attraction commanded by Luciano Huck. That’s because the belt given to the winner didn’t fit in his body.

“It’s on the arm that he puts on, it’s a smartwatch”, said Paulo, mocking the situation.

On social media, viewers accused the broadcaster of fatphobia for not having thought of an adequate size of the piece for Paulo Vieira. Globo has not yet commented on the matter.

“Paulo won the belt and they weren’t careful to make a belt his size. Gordophobia at Caldeirao do Huck”, detonated an internet user. “Shameful the program gives Paulo a belt that doesn’t fit him”, wrote another profile. Check out some reactions: