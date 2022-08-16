Gloria Perez reacts to apologies from Guilherme de Padua

Gloria Perez and Daniella Perez (Personal File)

Gloria Perez reacted to the apology of former actor Guilherme de Pádua, responsible for the death of his daughter, Daniella Perez, at the end of 1992. With the help of his then wife, Paula Thomaz, who today signs as Paula Peixoto, Guilherme decided to take revenge on author for cuts made in her character in the plot “De Corpo e Alma”. He faked an ambush for Daniella Perez and killed the actress with scissors.

“Of course, people can be recovered. But that does not include psychopaths. There is no news of a recovered psychopath. And Paula and Guilherme are card-carrying psychopaths”, said the author in an interview with the magazine “Marie Claire” published last Saturday. (13).

Gloria also talked about Paula’s attempt to direct one of her daughters to an artistic career. In 2021, Daniella Perez’s killer filed a complaint against Glória for threat and defamation after the author reacted to the news that the killer was looking for a talent agency for her daughter.

“It scares me that Paula Peixoto (ex Thomaz) has been trying to interfere in my work environment. We all know what she is capable of. It’s better to keep your distance”, she said when asked about the freedom of the killers.

Series about the case

The case once again gained the media spotlight on account of the documentary “Brutal Pact: The Murder of Daniella Perez”, released by HBO Max, and directed by Tatiana Issa and Guto Barra. In the interview, Glória says that she feels more relieved to see the story of her daughter’s murder being contacted in the right way.

“The story is not being retold: it is being told – it is the first time that the case file that convicted the two murderers of double murder has been heard. No, it was not my idea. Tatiana Issa came to me with the idea of ​​doing a documentary without sensationalism. I trusted her”, said Glória.

In 1997, Guilherme and Paula were sentenced to 19 years and six months in prison for the murder of Daniella Perez. They were imprisoned in a closed regime for six years, when they were granted parole.