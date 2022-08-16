Gloria Perez talks about the success of ‘Brutal Pact’ and reports the importance of approaching the case: “I was able to talk about feelings”

The documentary “Pacto Brutal”, which tells the story of the murder of actress Daniella Perez, has been a huge success since it was released in July on HBO Max. Divided into five chapters of about an hour each, the production has already become the most watched title on the platform. The author of novels Gloria Perez, mother of the victim, opened her heart and revealed how she feels about the success of the documentary.

She revealed, in an interview with Veja, that the result made it worth having relived, now, the hard moments she went through at the time of the crime that victimized her daughter: “The great repercussion tells me that all the emotional wear and tear that this immersion in the biggest pain of my life cost me was worth it”, says the author. The actress’s murder took place in December 1992.

Also during the interview, Gloria Perez pointed out the importance of the production in bringing the case back to reality and detailing how it all happened: “It was very hard to record my participation, to revisit the most difficult, most suffered moments, now through speech. It was the first time I was able to talk about feelings. Before, I just had to reverse versions”she confessed.

Through the documentary, the writer recalled how the murder came to be treated in a sexist way, with publications that made judgments on Daniella, suggesting a relationship between her and the colleague who would later become her killer. “Because I was a woman, the most absurd versions, the most baseless, most disrespectful accusations were spread without question.”said the author, adding what she thinks about the situation of the figure of women today: “I think there is still a lot to be done regarding the protection of women, but we already have a very big gain, because today we are recognizing and talking about it”she assessed.