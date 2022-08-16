“Go to jail”, announces Ratinho imprisoned live on his show on SBT

Mouse will end up behind bars live on SBT

Carlos Massa, the little mouse, is one of the great names of the SBT cast. From Monday to Friday, he has been running the “Programa do Ratinho” for years, always bringing great ratings.

charismatic, little mouse conquered the viewer with its spontaneous and simple way of being, always bringing the best of entertainment to the public that likes to watch lighter programs on television.

The program’s cast little mouse it’s a separate show. Full of comedians and funny people, the presenter’s team helps him to make a more relaxed attraction, detached from scripts and with dynamism, always looking to get just a smile from those who watch.

This time it was no different, it turns out that marquito arrested little mouse live and put him behind bars! In another dub number, the comedian who wore a weird costume and singing “Go to jail”, put the presenter in chess.

+ “I accepted life”, Cauã Reymond makes a hard rant about his career and assumes: “Fear of being just the handsome actor”

Discreet, Ratinho appears embraced with great love and declares himself in textão: “A way I can’t even explain” Ratinho exposes contract with Record after years of leaving for SBT and confirms: “I went away” Mouse shows giant son and he is so beautiful, that many think he is the cutest in Brazil

little mouse published the video of the moment in its entirety on its social networks, with millions of followers, the public loved the moment of relaxation of the communicator with his team of comedians. “Go to jail! They paint and embroider with me… but I end up giving back”, wrote Ratinho in the caption of the posted video.

THE PUBLIC LOVED THE MOMENT OF LIGHTNESS

Characterized as a woman, totally disheveled, little mouse stole the show wearing a blonde wig and a sparkly dress. Marquito was responsible for arresting the boss. In the comments, fans did not fail to say what they thought of the iconic moment of the show.

+ At 68, Rita Cadillac sells nude photos on the internet to earn money and assumes: “I don’t hide anything”

“Gratitude. During the day such bad news, at night such a relief. I will sleep light.” wrote a follower. “I die with them. And my mom didn’t miss a day of her show,” another fan pointed out. “This is a show of joy”, praised another netizen. “Mouse behind bars kkkkkkkkkk love you guys”, declared one of them about the Mouse Program.

Finally, to put an end to the blatant bullshit, little mouse ended up breaking free of the bars and wetting Marquito and Santos, in addition to arresting them, leaving the comedians locked up.