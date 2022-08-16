Goodyear opens vacancies in internship program for Americana and Santa Bárbara

To participate in the process it is necessary to be attending the penultimate year of graduation in the first semester of 2023

Goodyear has open internships in Americana and Santa Bárbara d’Oeste, in addition to São Paulo. The program is aimed at higher education students and focuses on attracting and retaining talent with the potential to enrich and diversify the company’s team, as defined by the tire manufacturer. Registration is free and must be done by September 23 through this link.

To participate in the selection process, it is necessary to be attending the penultimate year of graduation in the first semester of 2023 in the areas of humanities and exact sciences. Interns will have the opportunity to work in the areas of Finance, Engineering, Legal, Manufacturing, Human Resources, Supply Chain, Sales, Communication and Marketing.

Goodyear unit in Americana, which has open positions – Photo: Disclosure

Competencies will be developed through the creation of projects, participation in training and exposure to varied learning. “It is worth noting that, in addition to talent, the company also values ​​diversity, as it is the differences and similarities that, together, form great teams”, says Goodyear.

“The participation of young people in an internship program allows them to be introduced to the corporate environment in a structured way, offering broad development and experience in their careers, which is essential in their professional beginnings. Here at Goodyear, young people find fertile ground to complement their theoretical learning in practice, experience day-to-day challenges and build their own roads. We seek to introduce them to our inspiring culture, based on our values ​​such as respect and collaboration”, says Goodyear Latin America Human Resources Director Rodrigo Saez.

Successful candidates will start their journeys in March 2023 and will need to be available to work six hours a day during the two-year contract.