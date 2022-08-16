Government plan: Paulo Octávio (PSD) is the last to present a document in the DF | Federal District Elections 2022

The PSD candidate for the Federal District government, Paulo Octavio , was the last to present the government plan to the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). He delivered the document during the afternoon of this Monday (15), when the deadline ended.

With 12 pages, the plan lists a series of measures that the businessman intends to adopt if he is elected to occupy the Palácio do Buriti. Among them are the creation of 10 thousand jobs in the first month of the government, the construction of 10 vocational schools and polyclinics in all health regions with specialties such as cardiology, pediatrics, orthopedics and gynecology.

The candidate’s government plan is organized into 55 goals, in 10 priority thematic axes. Check out the proposals presented:

Employment and qualification; Health and social assistance; Education and teaching; Sports and leisure; Urban mobility; Public security; Tourism; Environment; Art and culture; Home.

Among the highlights of the plan are the creation of 10 thousand jobs in the first month of government and the convening of those approved in the various GDF contests. Paulo Octávio promises to create credit programs for companies for investment and professional qualification, in addition to encouraging the “first job”.

The candidate promises to regularize the fairs and open new spaces to “stimulate creative entrepreneurship”. The government plan says that the Refis (Fiscal Recovery Program) will be created for individuals, to “reduce the over-indebted population”.

Another objective is to regularize the areas of economic development implemented, and create hubs for the productive sector. The document also brings the promotion of sustainable agriculture in the DF.

Health and social assistance

Altogether, Paulo Octávio’s government plan points out 10 priority items. Among them, the construction of polyclinics in all health regions of the Federal District, with specialties in cardiology, pediatrics, orthopedics, gynecology, among others.

The candidate says he intends to increase the teams and expand the opening hours of the Basic Health Units (UBS’s), according to demand, “to strengthen primary health care”.

The plan also highlights the renovation and installation of hospital equipment, “with improved energy efficiency in health units”. The candidate also intends to provide joint efforts for surgeries and to accredit clinics and hospitals to perform surgeries, “with the objective of unburdening the network”.

Another measure is the implementation of the application “Health in the Palm of the Hand”, so that the patient can monitor the position in the queue for consultations, exams and surgeries. Paulo Octávio promises to increase the number of bases for the Emergency Care Service (Samu) and acquire new ambulances and motorcycles, in addition to regularizing management contracts at the Health Department.

The idea is also to restructure the Psychosocial Care Centers (Caps), implement type 3 Caps and one children’s Caps per region, in addition to instituting the Vida Limpa Program. The document points out that the social assistance programs in the Social Assistance Reference Centers (Cras) “will be reorganized”.

In the area of ​​education, the plan provides for the expansion of training courses for young people, the construction of 10 vocational schools and the creation of extracurricular programs and activities for Schools open on weekends. The government plan also provides for the expansion of social networks for day care centers and the implementation of full-time education.

Eradicating illiteracy and actively searching for students who are dropping out of school, in addition to increasing security and surveillance with preventive work, to reduce violence in schools, are also part of the plan. The document also highlights the qualification and appreciation of “teaching professionals”.

The plan provides for the resumption of school games, with encouragement to student athletes, “to discover new talents”. The candidate intends to “rebuild, revitalize and promote sports spaces, including the racetrack”, promote sports and leisure events and a “national and international agenda for sporting events in Lake Paranoá”.

There is also the resumption and expansion of the Vilas Olímpicas program and the return of the Esporte à Meia Noite program, in the most vulnerable regions. On Sundays, the candidate wants to implement the so-called “Rua do Lazer” in all administrative regions, and intends to revitalize City Park, Taguaparque and build athletics tracks in urban parks.

The government project promises to expand bus lines, with GPS monitoring by the user, in addition to integrating public transport between the surrounding cities and the DF, and instituting the single ticket per period of use. The candidate also says that he will finish the subway stations, expand the Ceilândia branch interconnecting with the BR-070 and integrated with the surrounding public transport system.

The candidate wants to build the Light Rail Vehicle (VLT) west, from Recanto das Emas to Sol Nascente, passing through Riacho Fundo, Taguatinga and Ceilândia. Another measure is to build the ring road to relieve traffic on the main roads, in addition to expanding the bike lanes and connecting with other means of transport.

The proposal is to modernize and improve public lighting, increase the number of police officers on the streets, with the recomposition of public security professionals. According to the government plan, “there will be the structuring and enhancement of the careers of professionals in the area”.

The document highlights investments in monitoring and protecting victims of domestic violence, with the implementation of the Maria da Penha program. Paulo Octávio says he will rescue and strengthen the Neighborhood Policing Program and use new technologies to help the public security system and identify places where crimes have occurred, through a database and criminal analysis.

Another proposal is to improve policies aimed at public security in the surroundings of the DF and strengthen and integrate the intelligence service of security agencies.

One of the goals in the area of ​​tourism is to promote Brasília as a center for national and international events and to expand international flights to and from the federal capital. The candidate intends to “rescue the great commemorative events and symbolic dates of the city”. Another measure is to resume the civic tourism bus route.

The plan provides for the incentive to raise funds for the Tourism Industry Promotion Fund in the DF (Fitur-DF). Another proposal is to encourage winter events (culture, sport and leisure), as well as rural tourism.

The candidate states in the government plan that he wants to preserve the Cerrado, protect vegetation, spring areas and expand ecological parks. He also intends to “increase the percentage of participation of renewable sources in the generation of energy in the DF”.

Another measure is to implement an integrated solid waste management plan, develop an incentive policy for recyclable collectors’ cooperatives and increase inspection and monitoring of preservation areas.

As for art and culture, the renovation and reopening of the National Theater, the expansion of the activities of the Escola de Música de Brasília, with an increase in professionals, the renovation of the current facilities and the implementation of two new units, in Taguatinga and in Townhouse.

Another goal is to “simplify and reduce bureaucracy” the Culture Support Fund (FAC), in addition to holding the Public Schools Music, Culture and Art Festival, “with the aim of promoting new talents”.

Housing is identified in Paulo Octávio’s plan as “one of the biggest challenges”. Among the measures are land tenure regularization, protection of conservation areas and the fight against land grabbing.

The document mentions the creation of the Construction Materials Bank, in partnership with the private sector. According to the plan, the government will register, select and control the access of the less favored population to the materials made available.

The idea is also to create a housing program that “reaches the middle class”.