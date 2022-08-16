Government will issue new decree to reduce IPI by 35%

To convince the Supreme, the Ministry of Economy increased the number of items produced in the Manaus Free Trade Zone that will not have the reduction

The Ministry of Economy should publish a new decree this week that reduces the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products) by 35%.

The government has already tried to reduce the tax rate, but was barred in May by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court). The magistrate accepted the request of the Solidarity party because the measure reduces the competitiveness of the Manaus Free Trade Zone.

In order to convince the Supreme, the Ministry of Economy has been working for a few weeks to increase the number of items produced in the Manaus Free Trade Zone that will not benefit from the reduction. The information was initially published by the CNN Brazil and confirmed by Power 360.

The quantity should increase from 65 to 125 products, which would represent 98% of the total of goods produced in Manaus.

Products from the Manaus Free Trade Zone are exempt from IPI. That is, they do not pay the tax, unlike the rest of Brazil. It is a region where industries have tax incentives to set up. With the reduction of the tax burden across the country, the region becomes less attractive. Transporting production from Manaus to the main consumer markets is expensive.

After Moraes blocked the decree in May, the government issued another text. It was published at the end of July. The governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima (União Brasil), asked to suspend the new decree.

He argued that, although the government has excluded some “dozens of products” of the Manaus Free Trade Zone, the measure linearly reduced the IPI on hundreds of products from the Industrial Pole. Alexandre de Moraes suspended the new decree.