Guta Stresser and Cláudia Rodrigues create a play about multiple sclerosis

Guta Stresser, 49, met Cláudia Rodrigues, 52, in Curitiba, Paraná, and announced that the two plan to create a play with a common theme for the actresses. The plot of the show intends to talk about multiple sclerosis.

The chronic disease has no cure, is progressive and autoimmune and is characterized by inflammation and neuronal losses.

“Meeting of happy ‘sclerosed’ here in Curitiba!! Orange August. Time to look at multiple sclerosis and fight against prejudice with the disease and with us, MS carriers and carriers Me and Cláudia Rodrigues are talking to to make a play on the subject, with all the humor that we like and bringing information and literally shedding light on the subject”, Guta began, in a post on Instagram.

She went on to say that the two actresses fight for inclusion and for fair and adequate treatment for everyone who has the same disease.

“Two actresses diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, two friends, two comedians, two sclerosed women fighting for our health and for inclusion, fighting for the right to joy, access to dignified, fair and adequate treatments,” he said.

The actress recalled that each case is a unique case and each treatment is personal. “What is good for one is not always good for the other, but the taboo certainly does not add anything to our struggle! Let’s work together to demystify and overturn prejudices!! Save art, culture and health!! Save orange August . Save the friendship!!”, she evaluated.

After Guta revealed the diagnosis of the disease this year, Cláudia supported her friend, who also thanked her support, as well as fans and other artists.

“Oi Guta! How are you? No, it’s ok, isn’t it? This disease sucks*. It’s killing us little by little”, said the comedian, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2000.

“You have to have faith, a lot of faith. It turns out that if you have someone, like I have Adriane Bonato, you can know that you will have a lot of quality of life and many years too. I want you to have faith, believe in God, may God bless you”, concluded Claudia.

Disease discovery and treatment

Guta realized that “something was wrong” shortly before participating in “Dança dos Famosos” in 2020. She suffered a fall at home “as if she suddenly lost the strength of her own legs”, as she reported in an interview with O Globo.

The actress discovered that she had brain damage in early 2021 after undergoing an MRI. At first, she shared the diagnosis only with her family and her partner, musician André Paixão. She says she was afraid of losing jobs due to the stigma of the disease.

The artist began to have difficulty with motor coordination and to forget basic words, in addition to feeling dizzy and suffering from a ringing in the ear. Initially, she thought it was labyrinthitis, but tests showed that the diagnosis was different.

“There are times when the body seems to rust and the muscle hardens. So we need to be in movement. This involves a structural issue, since I do need to do gymnastics, physiotherapy and a daily self-analysis. Practices that need to be done with the side right and left of the body, alternately, are good, because they also exercise the brain”, says the actress, who is undergoing treatment through the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde).

The immunomodulator Dimethyl Fumarate, an expensive and difficult-to-access drug used by Guta, would cost around R$ 6 thousand in the private network. She has also used cannabidiol oil in her treatment. The substance is found from the Cannabis plant.

“Canadibiol comes in more as a friend. I strongly believe in the potency of Cannabis in reducing certain problems. I hear many reports from people who feel the same way with the use of canadibiol”, said the artist.

The actress stated that the disease is “parked” and has not progressed to the bone marrow region. Claudia, on the other hand, was diagnosed with the disease in 2000, and since then has been hospitalized for treatment.