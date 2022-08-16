Haddad has 29%, Tarcísio, 12%, and Rodrigo Garcia, 9%

Former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad (EN) leads the dispute for the Government of São Paulo with 29% of voting intentionspoints out research ipec in the State released this Monday, 15th. The former Minister of Infrastructure Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) has 12%, and the state governor, Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), appears with 9%. The two are technically tied within the margin of error of three percentage points down and up.

Governor Rodrigo Garcia is technically tied with former Minister of Infrastructure Tarcísio de Freitas. Photograph: Amanda Perobelli/Reuters and Felipe Rau/Estadão

Vinicius Poit (Novo), Elvis Cezar (PDT), Gabriel Colombo (PCB), Carol Vigliar (UP) and Altino Júnior (PSTU) have 2%, Edson Dorta (PCO), 1%. White and null votes total 23%; 16% of the ears did not know how to respond.

Haddad also leads in the rejection rate: 32% of respondents said they did not vote for PT at all. Tarcísio appears in second position with 12%, followed by Garcia, 11%.

Data from the same survey show that 17% of São Paulo people approve of the current governor’s administration. 47% evaluate it as regular and 23% disapprove of the management of the toucan.

The Ipec survey, commissioned by TV Globo, was registered with the TSE under the number SP-04035/2022 and carried out 1,200 face-to-face interviews between August 12 and 14, in 59 cities in São Paulo. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, given a 95% confidence level.