Half of the FIIs have a return with dividends above the CDI in 2022, points out Quantum; ifix rises

A study by Quantum, a financial information platform, points out that 47% of real estate funds distributed dividends above the CDI rate (interbank deposit certificate) in 2022.

The survey was based on 265 FIIs traded on the Stock Exchange and which registered a minimum level of liquidity – trading of shares – and distribution of dividends in the period between January 3 and August 8, 2022.

Among the evaluated funds, 126 accumulate a rate of return (dividend yield) above 6.77% of the CDI rate – an indicator that serves as a reference for fixed income investments. The indicator tracks the economy’s basic interest rate, the Selic, which has risen from 2% to the current 13.75% per year since January 2021.

In the list prepared by Quantum, Performa Real Estate (PEMA11), which invests in certificates of real estate receivables (CRI), appears in the first position, with dividend yield of 20.87%.

Following the Performa Real Estate are the Even Permuta Kinea ([ativo=KIMP11]) and Mercantil do Brasil (MBRF11) and Faria Lima Capital Receivíveis (FLCR11), with rates of 14.17% and 13.38% and 12.06%, respectively. The first four funds on the list are not part of Ifix – an index that gathers the most traded FIIs on B3.

Check out the ten biggest payers of the year in the table below:

Background ticker Management Return with dividends – 2022 REAL ESTATE PERFORMS PEMA11 BRL Trust Investimentos 20.87% KINEA EXCHANGE EVEN KINP11 Kinea Investments 14.17% BRAZILIAN MERCHANT MBRF11 Rio Bravo Investimentos 13.38% FARIA LIMA CAPITAL RECEIVABLES IMOBILIÁRIOS I FLCR11 Faria Lima Capital 12.06% NCH ​​BRASIL REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES NCHB11 NCH ​​Capital Brazil 11.73% JPP CAPITAL REAL ESTATE RECEIVABLES JPPA11 JPP Capital 11.66% URCA PRIME INCOME URPR11 Urca Capital Partners 11.37% HECTARE CE HCTR11 Capital hectare 11.36% MAHOGANY SUNO LOGÍSTICA MGLG11 Suno Asset 11.27% BRIO MULTISTRATEGY BIME11 Brio Investimentos 11.21%

Source: Quantum

In addition to the FIIs that paid the most dividends in 2022, the Quantum study also highlights that many funds are currently trading below book value.

“In general, the FIIs listed on the Exchange are very discounted”, points out the survey. “Now, it can be an entry point for those who want to diversify their portfolio”, completes the text, which suggests to investors to observe if real estate funds are in accordance with the profile and investment strategy.

ifix today

In this Tuesday’s session (16), the IFIX – an index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on B3 – operates in the positive field. At 11:02 am, the indicator registered an increase of 0.15%, at 2,906 points. Check out today’s highlights:

Biggest highs of this Tuesday (16):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) ARRI11 Reit Lobby Receivables Titles and Val. furniture 2.29 VINO11 Vinci Offices Corporate Slabs 1.74 SARE11 Santander Income Hybrid 1.65 XPLG11 XP Log Logistics 1.39 PATL11 Homeland Logistics Logistics 1.38

Biggest casualties of this Tuesday (16):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) SNFF11 Suno FoF foF -2.47 RBRP11 RBR Properties Others -2.08 HSAF11 HSI Financial Assets Titles and Val. furniture -1.76 VTLT11 Votorantim Logistica Logistics -1.1 VCJR11 Vectis Real Interest Titles and Val. furniture -1.02

Source: B3

End of the negotiation of FoF Integral Brei on B3; REC Logística renews with lessee and keeps vacancy below 3%

Shares of FoF Integral Brei (IBFF11) will no longer be traded on B3 next Thursday (18)

Shareholders of FoF Integral Brei with a position in the session on Friday (19) will be entitled to partial amortization of the fund’s equity, according to a statement from the portfolio, which sold its entire portfolio last week.

The sale of the assets was approved last month at an extraordinary general meeting (AGE) of shareholders. At the meeting, it was also agreed that, after the sale of the assets, the portfolio would be liquidated.

The fund invests in shares of other FIIs and the proposal to sell the portfolio came from investors with more than 5% of the shares of FoF Integral Brei.

The shareholders will receive the proceeds from the first part of the amortization on August 26th. The fund promises to disclose, in a material fact, the details of the second part of the equity return process to investors.

Prior to the sale of the portfolio, FoF Integral Brei had shareholders’ equity of R$47 million, with 5.3% of the total allocated to cash, as shown in the management report released in June.

The largest holdings in the portfolio were in Bluecap Renda Logística (BLCP11) and CRI Integral Brei (IBCR11), both with 9.6%, and Rio Bravo Renda Corporativa (RCRB11) with 9%.

The shares of the FoF Integral Brei will no longer be traded on the B3 after this Wednesday’s trading session (17).

REC Logística (RELG11) renews with lessee and maintains vacancy below 3%

In a material fact released this Monday (15), FII REC Logística announced the renewal of the lease agreement with Máxima Logística e Distribuição, which occupies shed A of REC Log Extrema, in the state of Minas Gerais.

According to the fund’s statement to the market, the current rent value was maintained and the lease readjustment is expected to be based on the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) 12 months after signing the new bond.

Thus, REC Logística details, the renewal of the lease with the lessee does not influence the distribution of dividends and the current vacancy rate of the portfolio, which remains at 2.68%.

With a net worth of R$ 159 million, the fund’s portfolio comprises five properties that, together, add up to a gross leasable area (GLA) of 97 thousand square meters. The spaces are located in São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Bahia and Rio de Janeiro.

Last Friday (12), REC Logística deposited BRL 0.94 per share, equivalent to a monthly return with dividends of 1.18%.

dividends today

Check out which are the ten funds that distribute income this Tuesday (16):

ticker Background Performance IRIM11 Iridium CRI BRL 1.65 RBRY11 RBR High Yield BRL 1.35 IRDM11 Iridium Real Estate Receivables BRL 1.33 IBCR11 CRI Brei BRL 1.25 BLUR11 Blue Receivables BRL 1.03 HGIC11 HGI Credit BRL 1.01 IBCR13 CRI Brei BRL 0.78 IBCR14 CRI Brei BRL 0.78 IBCR15 CRI Brei BRL 0.75 CXAG11 Branches box BRL 0.75 CPFF11 Flagship FoF BRL 0.60 RBRF11 RBR Alpha BRL 0.60 IBFF11 Full FoF Brei BRL 0.30

Source: InfoMoney. Tickers with an ending other than 11 refer to receipts and subscription rights for funds.

