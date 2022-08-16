Hawks are kidding right?

João 10 posts
@joao.566
on 08/15/2022 at 17:10
It’s their politics. We haven’t had a club in a long time
@juarez.augusto
on 08/15/2022 at 17:04
Hawks and just means to make money on top of the club. I’m Corinthians organized fans for me it’s worthless.
@leonardo.augusto.per
on 08/15/2022 at 16:53
It must have been the jackfruit, who told the guys to let go, after all, the Garcia player isn’t coming anymore, right?
@higor.soto
on 08/15/2022 at 16:25
@jose.flavio2
on 08/15/2022 at 16:07
It’s good to frame it, next time he’ll think twice before speaking.
What he really needs is to improve the team’s performance in any way he can. If that’s the case, remove all the players who haven’t committed, even if only the base players are left, but something needs to be done.
A club of the greatness of Corinthians cannot go 4 decisive games without scoring a goal. He didn’t do any in Boca, none in Flamengo and none in Atletico-GO.
If you don’t make at least two tomorrow, you’re out of another championship.
The way it goes, it won’t do any and, as the defense doesn’t work either, it’s capable of still losing the game.
@ximu.bass
on 08/15/2022 at 15:53
Well… These ones don’t represent me and they don’t represent the majority of real fans… Even because they’re the ones who receive PIX, not us! #GavioesNaoMeRepresenta
@caio.santos29
on 08/15/2022 at 15:53
Where do they charge Duílio, Alessandro, Banana de Andrade, Jaça…
@fernando.cortezzi
on 08/15/2022 at 15:51
TO are allies of R&T, you don’t even need to say anything else, right.
Leonardo 56 posts
@leonardo.martins.fel
on 08/15/2022 at 15:41
Political interest, simple as that! Or do you think the organized don’t participate in club politics?
@regispraia
on 08/15/2022 at 15:35
The intention is to disrupt the environment. They love it.