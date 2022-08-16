Hawks are kidding right?

@jose.flavio2



on 08/15/2022 at 16:07

It’s good to frame it, next time he’ll think twice before speaking.

What he really needs is to improve the team’s performance in any way he can. If that’s the case, remove all the players who haven’t committed, even if only the base players are left, but something needs to be done.

A club of the greatness of Corinthians cannot go 4 decisive games without scoring a goal. He didn’t do any in Boca, none in Flamengo and none in Atletico-GO.

If you don’t make at least two tomorrow, you’re out of another championship.

The way it goes, it won’t do any and, as the defense doesn’t work either, it’s capable of still losing the game.