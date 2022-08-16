HBO Max promotes mass layoffs and ends reality show area

Playback/HBO Max Angélica presented the program Jornada Astral, which has already left the HBO Max catalog

Streaming platform HBO Max laid off about 70 employees this Monday (15) after the merger with Warner Bros. Discovery. The reality production sector was disbanded and Casey Bloys, who heads the platform’s content and service area, had 14% of his staff laid off, according to the Los Angeles Times website.

The reality shows sector of HBO Max was the main affected in this streaming partnership. That’s because Discovery is famous for producing competition shows like Food NetWork, HGTV and TLC, so HBO original productions are no longer needed.

Due to this merger, some programs carried out here in Brazil have already left the platform’s catalog. As reported first hand here by the column, Jornada Astral and Sandy + Chef have been discontinued and should not win new seasons.

The company’s shares have fallen nearly 50% since the acquisition. The chief executive of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, promised the market that there will be savings of US$ 3 billion (R$ 15.2 billion reais) with the merger.

Further cuts to several Discovery reality TV channels are expected. And film sectors, TV Warner Bros, CNN, TBS, are not going to be left out of this economy.

International co-productions responsible for producing external content for HBO Max are also affected by layoffs. Rather than buying films from other studios, the platform is expected to use the shows and films already produced by Warner Bros. Discovery.

The changes come at a strategic time, where the new society wants to compete with other streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+. Despite the drastic cuts, HBO and HBO Max were the most successful network/platform at the Emmys, with 140 nominations.

*With the collaboration of Amanda Moreira.