“He believes he can come back with more shooting”; Defender forgotten by Abel has a definite future and Palmeiras seeks loan

O palm trees has been doing another great season under the command of Abel. The team is in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores da América and continues to lead the Série A of the Brazilian Championship with a considerable advantage for the second place. Now, a situation that the team has also been getting right is about the cast.

According to information gathered and published first hand by the portal’s reporting team Our Lecture, Alviverde Paulista made a decision about the future of a young defender of the squad. Defender Lucas Freitas, 21, may be leaving Verdão.

The young defender has a contract with Palestra until December 2025 and has not had space with coach Abel Ferreira. For the defense, currently, the Portuguese commander has the following options: Gustavo Gómez, Murilo, Luan, Kuscevic and Naves.

Also according to information found on the website Our Lecture, Lucas Freitas should be loaned out, as Alviverde’s board and commission believe he can gain filming and baggage. With that, he could return to the São Paulo team with more experience and, thus, contribute to the team in the future.

Regarding the season, Verdão returns to the field on the afternoon of next Sunday (21), at 4 pm, against Flamengo, in a direct duel for the front of the table of the Series A of the Brasileirão. The duel will put the two first placed teams of the national league face to face and in case of a positive result, Palestra can open a 12 point advantage for the Rio de Janeiro team.