Health plans: Plenary will debate project on taxing role of ANS

The Plenary approved, last Wednesday (10), a request to hold a debate session on the bill that obliges health plans to cover treatments not provided for by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS). The bill aims to overturn the decision of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), which changed the list from exemplary to exhaustive.

The request is authored by Senator Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG) and the project will have Senator Romário (PL-RJ) as rapporteur. The session was scheduled for August 23.

Health plans: Plenary will debate a project on the taxing role of ANS. Image: Archive/Agência Brasil

“I have just been appointed rapporteur for the project that overturns the tax role. We are going to give the utmost urgency to this report so that we can have a necessary discussion in favor of fair care by health plans. My commitment is to people’s health,” Romário said on Twitter.

According to information from Senate Agency, PL 2033/2022 has already been approved in the Chamber of Deputies (where it originated) and has the support of a large part of the Senate.

“I support the national mobilization against the taxing role. I will vote YES to PL 2.033/2022, without changes. The project is essential for health plans to cover treatments with proven efficacy or recognized by technical bodies. We need to guarantee access to health care”, defended Senator José Serra (PSDB-SP).

After debate in the Plenary, the PL should be voted on this month.

Understand the changes in the ANS rules

Recently, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) understood that the list of procedures defined by the agency is exhaustive, that is, users are not entitled to exams and treatments that are outside the list – before, coverage was defined as exemplary, the that gave space for the consumer to appeal to the Justice the right of the operators to pay for procedures or treatments that were not described in the list.

