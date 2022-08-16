“He’s more likely to leave”

Defeated in the classic against Palmeiras and eliminated from Libertadores, Corinthians is experiencing one of its worst moments of the season. In fact, the situation could get even worse if the team is eliminated from the Copa do Brasil next Wednesday (17), against Atlético Goianiense.

And, apparently, the pressure is starting to infuriate coach Vítor Pereira, who ended up raging at a press conference when asked about a possible dismissal. However, the coach’s statements ended up getting bad with the crowd, who started to rate the Portuguese as arrogant.

He himself acknowledged that he spoke too much at the time and on Sunday (14), he made a retraction about his lines, in order to soften the controversy with the fans and the press.

Corinthians board decides to keep VP but fears coach’s departure

However, according to journalist André Hernan, Corinthians president Duílio Monteiro Alves, as well as the board, defined yesterday (15) that they will not fire the Portuguese coach, and are even interested in renewing his contract.

However, behind the scenes, the leaders fear that the decision to leave Corinthians will come from the coach himself, due to the controversies that have been happening in recent days.

Hernan points out that: “The Corinthians board believes that it is easier for Vitor Pereira to leave than for Duilio to fire the coach”in addition to emphasizing that the president is willing to withstand the pressure, even in case of elimination in the Copa do Brasil.