Hollywood Academy apologizes to indigenous actress for mistake

The Hollywood Film Academy reported today that it has apologized to the indigenous actress booed nearly 50 years ago for refusing the Oscar on behalf of Marlon Brando in protest at the film industry’s treatment of Native Americans.

Actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather, who belongs to the indigenous Apache and Yaqui communities, was interrupted at the 1973 Oscars as she explained why the absentee Brando couldn’t accept the Oscar for best actor for “The Godfather.”

Brando had asked Sacheen to decline the award on his behalf, in an act of repudiation of the industry’s attitude towards indigenous peoples. She later said that security had stopped veteran actor John Wayne from physically assaulting her.

“The mistreatment he suffered because of that statement was gratuitous and unjustified,” reads the apology letter sent in June to Sacheen by then-Academy president David Rubin. “The emotional toll you went through and the cost to your own career in our industry is irreparable.”

“For a long time, the courage you showed went unrecognized. For that, we offer our deepest apologies and sincere admiration,” adds the text, which the Academy released with the announcement that Sacheen was invited to speak next month at the museum. the organization’s film theater in Los Angeles, which vowed to tackle the Oscars’ “troubled history,” including racism.

“Regarding the Academy’s apology, we Indians are very patient people, it’s only been 50 years!”, reacted the indigenous activist. “We need to keep our sense of humor about it at all times. It’s our method of survival,” she declared, calling the upcoming event “a dream come true.” “It’s deeply encouraging to see how much has changed since I didn’t accept an Oscar 50 years ago.”

The Academy has taken steps to address allegations of a lack of racial diversity in recent years. In 2019, “The Last of the Mohicans” star Wes Studi became the first Native American actor to receive a lifetime Oscar.

The event with Sacheen Littlefeather, described as “a very special program of conversation, reflection, healing and celebration”, will take place on September 17th.